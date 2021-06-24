Top 5 dream matches for WWE SummerSlam 2021 that are actually possible

SummerSlam is one of the four major pay-per-views of the WWE, the other three being WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, and Survivor Series. The company always books some great matches for this event.

Several Surprises For WWE Summerslam ? | SK Wrestling Top Story https://t.co/fz5VuySB1q — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) June 16, 2021

SummerSlam 2021 is going to have live fans in attendance in Las Vegas, which raises expectations to another level. With many Superstars ready to return and many rivalries waiting to continue, SummerSlam will surely have some exciting matches on the card.

Take a look at the Top 5 matches we could see at SummerSlam 2021.

#5. Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley for the RAW Women's Title at SummerSlam

Fans are waiting to see Becky Lynch back in action

Becky Lynch is one of the biggest female stars WWE has ever had, while Rhea Ripley is the current RAW Women's Champion, and a former NXT Women's Champion as well. They've only had one match against each other in NXT, which ended in a disqualification.

The last time we saw 'The Man' Becky Lynch was at the RAW after Money In The Bank 2020. She's been off on maternity leave but several photos of her have surfaced over social media, and it looks like she's more than ready to return.

Becky Lynch was reportedly spotted at the WWE Performance Center earlier this week "as part of the process to return to action," per @PWInsidercom



Lynch hasn't been on WWE TV since May 2020 when she announced she was pregnant and gave birth to her daughter, Roux, last December pic.twitter.com/XCVqRVjI1h — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) June 18, 2021

Rhea Ripley captured the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37 and has gone on to defend the title against Asuka and Charlotte Flair. She's still in a feud with Flair at the moment, which is likely to end at Money in the Bank. So who could face Ripley at SummerSlam? Becky Lynch!

Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch are both excellent wrestlers. Both would put an exciting match on the SummerSlam card.

Edited by Daniel Wood