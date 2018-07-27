Top 5 WWE Rumors of the week

The Phenom is supposedly set for a SummerSlam return!

WWE fans have had quite an exciting week, with multiple matches getting confirmed for The Biggest Party of the Summer - SummerSlam.

We saw Roman Reigns qualify as the number one contender to face Brock Lesnar for the fourth time, with the Universal Championship on the line. Also, Seth Rollins will face current IC Champion Dolph Ziggler yet again for the title.

Over on the blue brand, Samoa Joe blindsided AJ Styles and brutalized the Champion, with GM Paige making a match between the two official for the PPV. Becky Lynch will also challenge Carmella for the SmackDown Women's Title.

The biggest talking point of the week however is the historic announcement made by Stephanie McMahon on Raw about the upcoming first ever all-women pay-per-view - Evolution in October.

The female Superstars of WWE have worked hard to get to where they are today, and the WWE Universe is in a rare unanimous agreement that they completely deserve all the adulation.

With all that in mind, lets get down to the top rumours in the world of pro wrestling this week. Watch this space every Friday for our weekly round-up.

Honourable mentions:

Mojo Rawley is currently dealing with a leg injury.

Stephanie McMahon will supposedly be the face of the company going forward, replacing father Vince McMahon.

#5 Update about the Mae Young Classic

Kavita Devi is returning to the tournament this year

The second edition of the Mae Young Classic tournament was announced earlier this year by WWE, and now the finals of the classic has been announced to take place at the Evolution pay-per-view in October later this year.

WWE fans are excited to watch the best women pro wrestlers from across the world compete in the tournament, and there is a lot of speculation regarding the participants. Kavita Devi from India was confirmed to be a part of the event earlier this week.

However, the popular star from Philippines - Crystal - will supposedly not be taking part in the tournament for reasons unknown. The speculation regarding her participation was due to the fact that all mention of the star was removed from the official site.

Among the former Superstars who might take part in the 32-woman tournament - Kaitlyn has already been confirmed, while Kelly Kelly is rumoured to appear, as she is now reportedly open to a return to the company.

