A few hours ago, WWE held its 36th annual Survivor Series Premium Live Event at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. This year's event had five matches on the card and witnessed the introduction of the WarGames concept for the first time on the main roster.

While a few of this year's Survivor Series matches were impressive, others failed to deliver. Meanwhile, the results seem to give a glimpse into the future of some superstars, including Becky Lynch, Austin Theory, and Sami Zayn.

Here are five takeaways from WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022.

#5. Old rivalries reignited?

𝙏𝙖𝙧𝙚𝙦 || 𝘉𝘌𝘊𝘒𝘠 𝘚𝘡𝘕 🧡 @EraofLynch The face off Becky and Bayley had last night in the match felt like a huge deal.



I'm really hoping they save this one on one match for a massive event 🤞 The face off Becky and Bayley had last night in the match felt like a huge deal.I'm really hoping they save this one on one match for a massive event 🤞 https://t.co/kG5ezogDK5

After feuding for several weeks, Damage CTRL, alongside Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley, squared off against RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and Becky Lynch in the first-ever WarGames match in Survivor Series history.

While the match had some good spots, some participants seemed off their game, especially Dakota Kai, who sometimes seemed to be walking around aimlessly in the ring.

The bout, however, saw the reignition of some old rivalries. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross might have laid the foundation for an upcoming feud as the Scottish superstar told The Goddess during the bout that she "did not forget," referring to Bliss' betrayal when they were a tag team.

Meanwhile, Becky Lynch could be the next superstar to feud with Damage CTRL after her confrontation with Bayley during the match. She was also the one who took out Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to pick up the victory for her team.

#4. The Judgment Day rivalry with The OC continues?

Conner🇨🇦 @ConnerPW_



About damn time, great match between him and Finn Bálor.



#SurvivorSeries AJ Styles finally gets a pay-per view win, his first singles PPV win since 2019.About damn time, great match between him and Finn Bálor. AJ Styles finally gets a pay-per view win, his first singles PPV win since 2019.About damn time, great match between him and Finn Bálor. 👏 #SurvivorSeries https://t.co/aDdDukrAej

At WWE Survivor Series WarGames, Finn Balor went head-to-head against AJ Styles in another chapter of the feud between The Judgment Day and The OC.

The two superstars delivered a decent bout. The fight between Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows and Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio at ringside and among the crowd was also a good spot. However, the ending seemed a little abrupt, with Styles delivering the Phenomenal Forearm to his opponent to pin him for the victory.

The feud between The OC and The Judgment Day will probably continue over the next few weeks. Mia Yim and Rhea Ripley are yet to play a role in this rivalry despite their clash in the Women's WarGames match. Also, The Judgment Day still have a score to settle with Styles and his partners.

#3. WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey needs immediate in-ring training

Jamie “Say Hello To The Bad Guy” Holmes🇺🇦 @JamiePrestigio1



That DDT could’ve been a good move if Ronda Rousey could’ve been bothered to take it . She grabbed the rope as if to block and then fell AFTER Shotzi had hit the floor🙁



If gone wrong, Shotzi could’ve been hurt🙁



#SmackDown



#SurvivorSeries What?🤦That DDT could’ve been a good move if Ronda Rousey could’ve been bothered to take it . She grabbed the rope as if to block and then fell AFTER Shotzi had hit the floor🙁If gone wrong, Shotzi could’ve been hurt🙁 #SurvivorSeries What?🤦That DDT could’ve been a good move if Ronda Rousey could’ve been bothered to take it . She grabbed the rope as if to block and then fell AFTER Shotzi had hit the floor🙁 If gone wrong, Shotzi could’ve been hurt🙁#SmackDown https://t.co/1zg6265G27

After earning a shot at the SmackDown Women's Championship a few weeks ago, Shotzi went head-to-head against Ronda Rousey at WWE Survivor Series WarGames a few hours ago. Despite Shotzi's efforts, the match ended with a Rousey victory.

The match was a forgettable one. It witnessed several botches like most of Rousey's bouts. The most significant was Shotzi's attempt to DDT Rousey on the apron just for the SmackDown Women's Champion to let her drop to the floor in an awkward spot.

While fans will probably forget Rousey's match against Shotzi, WWE should not. The company has to realize that The Baddest Woman on the Planet needs immediate in-ring training before something goes wrong.

#2. An extremely entertaining rivalry in the making on WWE RAW

Conner🇨🇦 @ConnerPW_



#SurvivorSeries Bobby Lashley just locked-in a Double Hurt Lock on Austin Theory and Seth Rollins. Bobby Lashley just locked-in a Double Hurt Lock on Austin Theory and Seth Rollins. 🔥 #SurvivorSeries https://t.co/d25MVeroCl

Seth Rollins put his United States Championship on the line at Survivor Series WarGames in a Triple Threat Match against Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley. The bout was one of the best on the show, as the three superstars put on an impressive performance.

Unlike almost every other match on the card, the Triple Threat Match was the only one that ended with an unpredictable result, as Theory captured the United States title after pinning Rollins following a Spear from Lashley to The Visionary.

Rollins and Theory will probably feud over the next few weeks over the United States Championship. Judging by the Survivor Series match, it could be an extremely entertaining rivalry. In the meantime, we will have to wait and see if Lashley will be part of that storyline.

#1. Will Kevin Owens be the next challenger for Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship?

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Kevin Owens urged Sami Zayn to betray The Bloodline and Roman Reigns. However, the Honorary Uce proved his loyalty to The Tribal Chief in the WarGames bout at WWE Survivor Series between The Bloodline and The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Owens. The 38-year-old took out his former best friend, allowing Jey Uso to pin him to earn the victory over the Baba faces.

Following the match, Reigns hugged Zayn. Jey Uso, who had a troubled relationship with the Honorary Uce, also embraced him as they seemingly buried the hatchet.

While all Bloodline members now seemingly trust Sami Zayn, it would not be a surprise if he soon betrays the group.

After what happened to him in the WarGames match, Owens could start feuding with The Bloodline and probably challenge Roman Reigns for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. During the bout, Owens told Reigns that "he was not done with him." Zayn could then turn on The Bloodline and side with Owens.

We asked Kurt Angle what Roman Reigns' weakness is right here

Poll : 0 votes