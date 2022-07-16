"Vince didn't want me back" - 5 times WWE refused to rehire former superstars

While WWE has welcomed back several former superstars over the past few years, the company has refused to rehire others.

Over the years, WWE has released several superstars. Other wrestlers left Vince McMahon's company willingly. However, some of these in-ring performers were later rehired, including Bobby Lashley, Cody Rhodes, and MVP.

Meanwhile, other wrestlers, including former world champions, have also requested a return to WWE in the past few years. However, Vince McMahon and other officials refused to rehire them.

Here are five times WWE refused to rehire former superstars.

#5. Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar with Vince McMahon

In 2000, Brock Lesnar joined Vince McMahon's company. He spent about two years in developmental before making his main roster debut in 2002. Despite winning the 2002 King of the Ring tournament and three WWE Championships, The Beast Incarnate left the company in 2004 to pursue a career in the NFL.

In his autobiography, "Death Clutch: My Story of Determination, Domination, and Survival," Lesnar disclosed that he mainly wanted to escape the WWE lifestyle.

"It didn't matter what sport I was going after. I was escaping the WWE lifestyle. The NFL made sense to me. It was legitimate competition, and I wanted to compete," he wrote.

Nevertheless, Lesnar's attempt to become an NFL player failed. Although he signed with the Minnesota Vikings in July 2004 and participated in a few pre-season games, the team released him from his contract on August 30. The Beast Incarnate then tried to return to WWE. However, Vince McMahon refused to rehire him.

"I went pretty damn far during my little flirtation with the NFL, but when it didn't work out for me, I had to come to grips with the fact that I was unemployed, and I had a noncompete agreement that said I couldn't earn a living by being associated with, or appearing for, any wrestling or fighting organization in the world. Except, of course, the one owned by Vince McMahon. I swallowed my pride, and had David Olsen get in touch with WWE for me. They said that Vince didn't want me back," Lesnar explained in his autobiography.

Lesnar had to wait another eight years before returning to Vince McMahon's company. The 45-year-old is now a part-time superstar. He will face Roman Reigns at SummerSlam in a Last Man Standing match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

#4. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle

The Signature Spot @SignatureSpot



lost his father at a young age, so he always considered Vince to be a father figure to him. Vince gave Kurt a big hug and was proud that he was sober and happy. After not speaking for 11 years, Kurt Angle visited WWE Headquarters to reconcile with Vince in 2017. @RealKurtAngle lost his father at a young age, so he always considered Vince to be a father figure to him. Vince gave Kurt a big hug and was proud that he was sober and happy. After not speaking for 11 years, Kurt Angle visited WWE Headquarters to reconcile with Vince in 2017. @RealKurtAngle lost his father at a young age, so he always considered Vince to be a father figure to him. Vince gave Kurt a big hug and was proud that he was sober and happy. https://t.co/c4SmyKV6pq

About two years after winning an Olympic gold medal, Kurt Angle signed with Vince McMahon's company in 1998. The multi-time world champion spent eight years in WWE before requesting his release and leaving in 2006 due to health reasons.

Over the next 11 years, Angle competed in other promotions, including IMPACT Wrestling. Although he attempted to return to Vince McMahon's company in 2014, his attempt was unsuccessful. In an interview with Sports Illustrated in 2015, the Olympic Gold Medalist disclosed that Triple H decided not to rehire him because he believed the company had enough talent.

"Paul [Levesque] is in charge. I found that out when I contacted Vince. I've always had a good relationship with Paul, so I didn't consider that a problem. But he decided they had enough talent. For the Vince McMahon who I knew, enough was never enough. He always wanted more. I don't know what was going on over there, but they even canceled our meeting. I never went to see them. They didn't even sit me down and talk to me," Angle explained.

Despite this, Angle eventually returned to Vince McMahon's company three years later. In addition to competing in a few matches, he also worked as the RAW General Manager. The 53-year-old retired from in-ring action after losing to Corbin at WrestleMania 35.

#3. Vickie Guerrero

Vickie Guerrero now works in AEW

After making her debut in 2005 alongside her late husband Eddie Guerrero, Vickie Guerrero spent about nine years in Vince McMahon's company, during which she became one of the most historic SmackDown and RAW General Manager.

However, the 54-year-old requested her release and left the company in 2014. Speaking on her podcast in 2019, the former SmackDown General Manager revealed that although she later wanted to return to WWE, the company refused to rehire her.

"I wanted to leave my doors open because it was important for me to do that. It's such a surreal thing because I keep going back, and I've asked WWE if I can go back [permanently] and they told me 'no'. I'm just going to keep my doors open and if they ever ask me [to return], yeah, I would do it in a heartbeat because I miss the ring all the time. I don't miss the politics, but I miss the ring," she said.

Vickie Guerrero is currently under contract with AEW, where she plays the role of Nyla Rose's manager.

#2. WWE Hall of Famer Chyna

During the Attitude Era, Chyna was one of the top female superstars in Vince McMahon's company. She also had a romantic relationship with Triple H for a few years.

However, Chyna's relationship with WWE turned rocky after The Game broke up with her and started dating Vince McMahon's daughter, Stephanie, eventually leading to The Ninth Wonder of the World's departure from the company.

In an interview with Howard Stern in 2011, Chyna disclosed that she once wrote Vince McMahon a letter requesting to return to the company.

"I wrote him a legal letter, it was very professional instead of like the trainwreck, all over, like crazy. Had my stuff together and I wrote him a certified letter by a lawyer and said, 'Hey, are you ready to put everything aside personally, and would you like to do business with me?'" she explained. [H/T: PW Mania]

Unfortunately for the former Women's Champion, the company's response was negative.

"We're not interested at this time," WWE wrote back to Chyna. [H/T: PW Mania]

Chyna sadly passed away in April 2016. Although she never returned to Vince McMahon's company as an in-ring competitor, she entered the Hall of Fame in 2019 as part of D-Generation X.

#1. Robbie McAllister

Robbie McAllister is currently active on the independent circuit

After competing for a few years on the independent circuit, Robbie McAllister and his Highlanders tag team partner Rory McAllister joined Vince McMahon's company. Their run, however, lasted only three years before the company released them from their contracts in 2008.

After his release, Robbie continued to attend WWE events because he wanted to return to the company. In an interview with the Insiders Edge podcast, the Scottish wrestler disclosed that John Laurinaitis once pulled him aside and told him that the company would not rehire him.

"It was a dumb move because I think it actually buried me to ever get back to the company. I tried a bunch of times after to try and go back, and finally at one point John Laurinaitis pulled me aside and said, 'Derek, you can't sneak in here anymore. We're done,'" he said.

Following his departure, Robbie returned to the independent circuit. He recently lost to Charlie Hubley at a North Pro Wrestling event.

