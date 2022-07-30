Wives of 5 WWE Superstars from SummerSlam 2022 and their professions 

A few WWE Superstars currently on the 2022 SummerSlam card are married to fellow wrestlers. For example, Montez Ford will team up with his Street Profits partner Angelo Dawkins to take on The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. Ford's wife, Bianca Belair, will also defend her RAW Women's Championship at SummerSlam against Becky Lynch.

Meanwhile, other superstars on the SummerSlam card are married to women who are not in-ring competitors. Some of these ladies have previously worked in the wrestling industry. However, they had non-wrestling jobs. Others, however, have worked or still work in professions away from the wrestling business.

On that note, here are the wives of five WWE Superstars from SummerSlam 2022 and their professions.

#5. Pat McAfee's wife, Samantha Ludy

WWE SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee with his wife, Samantha Ludy

After dating for a while, Pat McAfee and his then-girlfriend Samantha Ludy announced their engagement in February 2019.

In August the following year, the couple tied the knot. The SmackDown color commentator announced the news via Twitter, dubbing himself "the luckiest man to ever grace this planet."

"Yesterday was a great day.. My lady & I said 'Yup' to forever together in front of a great group of humans. My wife is the best & an absolute rocketship..I'm the luckiest man to ever grace this here planet, I appreciate you all more than you could fathom 4 following along," he wrote.

While McAfee played football before joining Vince McMahon's company, his wife has taken a different career path. Ludy founded a non-profit foundation called "Fur The Brand."

On the foundation's official website, Ludy explained its mission, disclosing that it aims to bring awareness to canine cancer.

"Fur The brand is a women-owned and led foundation on a mission to bring awareness to canine cancer while providing financial assistance to pets who face a cancer diagnosis requiring extensive veterinary care in which their owners are unable to afford. We are on a mission to change the narrative on canine cancer and believe that no owner should have to make the difficult decision to put a pet down or neglect medical needs because of the costs involved."

McAfee has recently been feuding with his long-time friend Happy Corbin. The two will now square off at SummerSlam.

#4. Finn Balor's wife, Veronica Rodriguez

Ahead of the 2019 UEFA Champions League final in Madrid, Mexican TV host and reporter Veronica Rodriguez interviewed WWE Superstar Finn Balor. During the interview, the couple confirmed that they had been dating for a long time. In August of that same year, Balor and Rodriguez tied the knot.

Rodriguez, who holds a degree in communication, started her media career working as a reporter for the TV channel of her favorite Mexican soccer club, UNAM Pumas. Although she did not get paid for the job, the 35-year-old received tickets to the club's games in return.

The Mexican reporter later became the co-host of a soccer program on MVS Television before moving to Fox Network, where she hosted programs on Fox Sports Mexico, Fox Deportes, and Fox Latin America.

Nevertheless, the network laid her off last November. She has since been hosting Trivia NBA on the NBA Mexico official Facebook page. Rodriguez also appears regularly on Telemundo's Zona Mixta program.

Although Balor's wife has never worked with her husband in Vince McMahon's company, she previously covered wrestling news while co-hosting WWE Saturday Night alongside Jimena Sánchez on Fox Sports 2. In 2016, reports suggested that WWE was interested in signing her as a backstage host. However, it never happened.

Rodriguez's husband will be present at the 2022 SummerSlam. He will team up with his Judgment Day partner Damian Priest to face The Mysterios in a No Disqualification Tag Team Match.

#3. Ciampa's wife, Jessie Ward

Ciampa with his wife, former WWE producer Jessie Ward

Several years before Ciampa joined Vince McMahon's company, his wife, Jessie Ward, participated in the second season of Tough Enough. Although she had to leave the show in the seventh week due to being diagnosed with a heart condition, she later joined WWE as a producer. Three years later, the 42-year-old departed the company to return to college.

By the time Ciampa first met Ward, the former Tough Enough contestant was already out of the wrestling business, as he revealed in an interview with Lilian Garcia.

"She wasn't involved in the business. She did Tough Enough as a contestant. The next season she became a producer on Tough Enough and then that lended her a gig in WWE for three years as a backstage producer. Then she got out of the business. By the time we met, she was out of the business."

After dating for a while, Ward and Ciampa tied the knot in 2013. The couple now have a daughter together.

Ciampa continues to perform in WWE. At the 2022 SummerSlam, he will probably be in The Miz's corner when The Awesome One goes head-to-head against Logan Paul. Meanwhile, Ciampa's wife is now a television producer. She has worked on several well-known shows, including Big Brother.

#2. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns' wife, Galina Becker

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with his wife

Roman Reigns and Galina Becker first met while studying at the Georgia Institute of Technology. The couple dated for several years before tying the knot in 2014. They now have five children together.

While Becker has never worked in the wrestling business, she was an athlete growing up. Reigns' wife excelled in track and field in high school and college. She also briefly played volleyball.

After graduating, Becker, who holds a management degree, worked as a fitness model. However, she later decided to give priority to raising her five children with Reigns. In an interview with Business Insider several years ago, The Tribal Chief disclosed that his wife was the reason he could do what he does now.

"She's always been there for me through the thick and thin, all our rough patches with no money. She always backed me. She never faltered, and that's what made me solid enough to do what I do," Reigns said.

The Head of the Table will defend his Undisputed Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar tonight at the 2022 SummerSlam.

#1. Happy Corbin's wife, Rochelle Roman

After dating for a few years, Happy Corbin and Rochelle Roman tied the knot in April 2017. The couple now reside in Florida with their two daughters.

Over the past five years, Corbin and his wife have kept their life private. Although the former United States Champion occasionally shares photos with his wife on Instagram, Roman keeps her account private.

While there is not much information about Corbin's wife, the WWE Superstar revealed in an interview with TV Insider that his spouse is Puerto Rican. According to several reports, Roman is a licensed registered nurse in Florida.

Corbin and his wife have attended several WWE events together over the past few years. The couple were also at Corey Graves and Carmella's wedding last April.

The former United States Champion will be at SummerSlam tonight to square off against Pat McAfee.

