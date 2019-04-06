WrestleMania 35: How Triple H would book the Championship matches on the show - Predictions and Match Time

What does the 35th edition of WrestleMania have in store for us?

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author only and not the views of Sportskeeda.

WWE is all set to deliver the 35th edition of the longest running PPV in its history, WrestleMania, live from the Metlife Stadium in New Jersey on 7th April 2019.

This year's WrestleMania has been very mysterious both in terms of match results as well as the whole match card as well. With this being rumored as the longest PPV in WWE history, a lot of matches and segments can be added to the already stacked card. As of now, a total of 16 matches have been announced.

In this article, I'll try to predict how Triple H would book the Championship matches at this year's WrestleMania if he was in charge. As we all know, HHH is doing an amazing job with NXT and NXT Takeovers. With the immense success of these events and they constantly being better than main roster PPVs booked by Vince, it'll be interesting to think what if Triple H was in charge of them as well?

So let's take a look at how Triple H would have booked WrestleMania 35's Championship matches - the time that each match will get, and the winners. To all the readers, if you have a question that Triple H would not have booked a lot of matches on this card, yes you are correct, but for the time being let's just see how he would have booked the show itself.

#9 RAW Tag Team Championships: The Revival (c) vs Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins - Pre Show

Will we see the end of a massive streak?

This was a last minute addition to the WrestleMania card, as WWE announced Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder will challenge The Revival for their RAW Tag Team Championship.

Remember, Hawkins is on a losing streak of 0-269, the longest losing streak in pro wrestling. A stage like WrestleMania is idle for him to pick up his first win in WWE after returning back. For once, I'm sure he'll get a good push once his streak breaks.

Now your question would be, why would Triple H book this match on the pre-show? He loves tag team wrestling and The Revival after all. That is because this would increase the surprise element, as fans would not expect WWE to break this massive streak on a pre-show match. But it's WrestleMania and even the pre-show matters! Also with no proper build-up, pre-show is the correct place for this match.

The match would go for around 10-15 minutes letting these team put on a classic tag team match, that would end with the biggest moment in Hawkins career as he will break his streak of losses and win his first match on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Revival, on the other hand, should be drafted to SmackDown to feud with teams like The Usos.

Match Length: 10-15 Minutes

Prediction: Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder become the new RAW Tag Team Champions

