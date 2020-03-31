WrestleMania 36: 9 WWE Superstars who desperately need a win at the PPV

WrestleMania 36 is right around the corner and there are several interesting matches lined up.

But, which are the few WWE Superstars who need a victory more than others?

Shruti Sadbhav

Which WWE Superstar should walk out with a win this weekend?

We are all set for the biggest WWE PPV of the year as WrestleMania 36 is now less than a week away. For the first time, The Showcase of The Immortals will be a two-night event. There have been several changes in the match card as a result of COVID-19 but WWE are determined to go on with the show.

All the major WWE titles will be on the line and there are several Single’s matches that have been booked for the show. From the return of the legends like The Undertaker and John Cena to much-anticipated title matches like the one between Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre – the upcoming PPV has unsurprisingly managed to create a lot of buzz amidst the WWE Universe.

Every WWE Superstar dreams of getting his or her WrestleMania moment but just like all the previous editions of the PPV, some of these performers need a win more than the others. In this article, we will take a look at seven WWE Superstars who desperately need to win at WrestleMania 36. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#9 Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn deserves to be the champion for a little longer

Sami Zayn spent a lot of time outside the squared circle when he donned the role of Shinsuke Nakamura’s hype man. He acted as his spokesperson and even managed to get Cesaro. The three of them have turned into a dominant trio and it looks like they have each other’s back. At Elimination Chamber, Zayn managed to take the Intercontinental Championship from Braun Strowman and gained his first title on the main roster.

He is now set to defend his Championship against Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 36 and he should win that match. Zayn is an extremely talented Superstar who never gets enough attention for some reason. But now that he has finally managed to get his hands on the gold, he must be allowed to keep it for a little longer.

As far as Bryan is concerned, a loss to Zayn won’t hurt his credibility in WWE. In fact, it would only help in establishing Zayn as a better Champion. Moreover, Nakamura, Cesaro, and Drew Gulak will like to make their presence known in this match which should make it easier for the creative to make the Champion look strong without compromising the credibility of the challenger.

