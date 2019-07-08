Wrestling/WWE News Round-Up (1st - 7th July): Chris Jericho breaks down in new video, Former WWE Superstar confirms return

This week in pro wrestling had it all.

Another week in the bustling world of pro wrestling just went by and as always, there were many newsworthy moments that captivated the attention of the fans.

A former WWE Superstar confirmed his in-ring return with a new gimmick while another fan-favourite teased a possible return in a recent interview.

Elsewhere, two pioneers of the wrestling industry passed away. There were also major announcements made for the upcoming episodes of Raw and SmackDown that have perfectly set the tone for this week's WWE programming.

Impact Wrestling's recently concluded Slammiversary PPV also had many talking points that will be highlighted in this article. That and more have been featured in this week's pro wrestling news round-up.

#1. Damien Sandow returning to wrestling

Despite the initial promise, 'The Intellectual Saviour of the Masses' was a catastrophic failure in WWE. After being released from the WWE in 2016, Damien Sandow wrestled for Impact Wrestling for a year before going on a hiatus for two and a half years in a bid to make a career in acting.

Sandow is now ready to return to in-ring action. The former MITB contract winner took to his Twitter handle to announce the details of his upcoming match. He even showed up the Battle Arts Rising Stars show and made a statement with a typical attack.

The former WWE Superstar will wrestle for Santino Marella's Battle Arts PRO event against Timothy O'Connor on July 13th.

Sandow put out a series of posts on Twitter and Instagram while unveiling his new gimmick, termed as 'The Millennial Slayer'. He said, "Well, you might as well hear it from me first," Stevens said. "I'm here in Toronto at Battle Arts Academy. I attended a wrestling show and I had an epiphany. I've been gone for two and a half years, look what's happened to the world, look what's happened to the business. The world needs me and the business needs me. So, tonight, the 'Millennial Slayer' was born. Stayed tuned."

You can check out the posts below:

