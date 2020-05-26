This dream confrontation can happen again, courtesy of the Brand invitational

WWE programming has, understandably, had to undergo many changes due to the global pandemic. Not only does that involve the presentational aspect, but the creative side of things too. Absence of big names like Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, and Sami Zayn has led to last-minute changes in a lot of storylines.

With brand mergers being a proven rating booster, WWE has decided to introduce the Brand to Brand Invitational, an iteration of last year's infamous Wild Card rule. While this invitational allows a superstar to have four appearances per brand per year, we cannot be sure about it, as WWE did bend the Wild Card rule to allow a plethora of superstars appearing on other brands.

With very little information available to us regarding the brand merger this time, let us try to predict how WildCard Rule version 2.0 affects the WWE. Let the WildCard rule run wild on you, brother!

Honorable Mention: No more Drafts and Superstar Shakeups

AJ Styles is back on SmackDown!

The good news is that The Phenomenal One is back into The House That AJ Styles Built. We at SportsKeeda have reported that WWE is experimenting with their product right now, and the trade concept might be one of those experiments.

One needs to evolve in the world of pro-wrestling and present fresh content to the fans. Going forward in this direction, WWE might have decided to scrap the Draft and the Superstar Shakeup and might be testing the waters with the trade concept, the Brand Invitational being a part of it.

As a part of this concept, WWE can organize trades after WrestleMania, where superstars will switch brands across the entirety of a month, not only allowing storylines to proceed, but also bringing in more eyeballs to the product for the whole month at least. They can even go a step further by recruiting authority figures for RAW and SmackDown, having them go against NXT GM William Regal in a mad bidding war.

The bidding idea is weird, but weirder things have happened in WWE.