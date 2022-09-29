WWE - 5 non-PG Stephanie McMahon moments that you may have forgotten

Since her televised debut in WWE in early 1999, Stephanie McMahon got involved in several memorable non-PG moments. In July 2003, for example, The Billion Dollar Princess had a segment with John Cena in which she let him smack her backside in the middle of the ring.

Stephanie also suffered a very famous wardrobe malfunction on an episode of SmackDown in March 2002.

However, the current WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO was involved in other less-famous non-PG moments. One of them saw her get face-to-face with a totally undressed superstar.

Here are five non-PG Stephanie McMahon moments that you may have forgotten.

#5. Stephanie McMahon hints at posing for Hugh Hefner's magazine

Stephanie McMahon cut a non-PG promo in February 2003

In July 2002, former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon appointed his daughter, Stephanie, as SmackDown General Manager. About seven months later, The Billion Dollar Princess cut a non-PG promo on SmackDown to announce the newest female superstar to pose for Hugh Hefner's famous men's magazine.

On the February 27, 2003, episode of SmackDown, Torrie Wilson teamed up with Funaki to face Jamie Noble and Nidia. Despite Dawn Marie's interference to distract Wilson, the WWE Hall of Famer successfully pinned Nidia to earn the victory for her team.

After the match, Stephanie McMahon made her way to the entrance ramp. She started her promo by stating that she had an announcement for "mature audiences only." The Billion Dollar Princess then hinted at posing for Hugh Hefner's magazine.

"I'm referring, of course, to Hugh Hefner's proposal that a SmackDown Diva be featured in a cover and full nude pictorial [...] That is, of course, if you really wanna see one of us in the puff. You really wanna see what's beneath our clothes [pulls her shirt], under our lingerie [takes down her shirt's left strap]. You really wanna see our bare breasts and well everything else naked. Well then, congratulations to me," Stephanie said.

As fans cheered as they thought Stephanie would be the one posing for the magazine, she apologized for being misunderstood, stating that she was not the one who would be doing it.

"Oh, no, I'm sorry. I didn't mean congratulations to me like I was gonna be in P******. I meant congratulations to me for closing the deal," she added.

The SmackDown General Manager then announced that Torrie Wilson would be the one appearing in the magazine the following month.

#4. A completely undressed Brian Kendrick walks in on Stephanie McMahon

Stephanie had a non-PG segment with Brian Kendrick in February 2003

About three weeks before her promo about the newest female superstar to pose for Hugh Hefner's magazine, Stephanie McMahon had another non-PG segment with Brian Kendrick.

On the February 6, 2003, episode of SmackDown, Kendrick was trying to earn a contract. Hence, he streaked throughout the arena during a match between A-Train and Shannon Moore, trying to get the attention of the General Manager, Stephanie.

As the 43-year-old ran backstage, trying to escape from security, he entered Stephanie McMahon's office. The SmackDown General Manager then found herself face-to-face with a completely undressed Kendrick.

The former Cruiserweight Champion introduced himself to The Billion Dollar Princess, stating that he was "excited to meet her," before security and officials escorted him out. A surprised Stephanie mumbled, "I could see that." as the segment ended.

#3. Stephanie McMahon tries to sign Scott Steiner

In October 2002, Scott Steiner officially signed a multi-year contract with WWE. He made his return to WWE television the following month at Survivor Series. Over the next few weeks, SmackDown General Manager Stephanie McMahon and Monday Night RAW General Manager Eric Bischoff battled to sign the returning legend to their brands.

In an attempt to convince Steiner to sign with SmackDown, Stephanie told him she wanted to be one of his "freaks" before getting in his limousine. A week later, The Billion Dollar Princess headed to the ring to conduct a contract signing for Big Poppa Pump on the Blue Brand.

However, Steiner did not sign the contract and grabbed the microphone from Stephanie's hand.

"Last week, the whole world watched you make some very interesting and suggestive promises. You told me you wanted to know what it is like to be one of my freaks. And then we got in my limo and we drove off into the night, the camera stopped rolling, and nobody knows what happened next. What happened next was, nothing! You didn't scream boom shaka laka. You didn't howl at the moon. You broke all your promises to The Big Bad Booty Daddy. But the crazy thing is, I can see it in your eyes you have that need. You have that want. You want to know what it's like to be with a real man. You want to experience the ultimate thriller. You want me freakzilla," Steiner said.

Stephanie interrupted him, stating that she did not think it was the time or place to make good on her promises to him. She also apologized to him for misunderstanding her the previous week.

She then clarified that what she offered him was more of a "signing bonus." The Billion Dollar Princess told him that all he had to do was to sign the contract, and then they could "seal the deal."

Steiner then surprised Stephanie by laying her on the table inside the ring and leaning on her.

"Why wait? My freaks are watching. They like watching. [...] Let's make our own home movie," he said.

A terrified Stephanie pushed Steiner away before telling him that she didn't know what kind of a woman he thought she was and that she obviously had higher standards and morals than his "freaks."

Big Poppa Pump responded by telling her he did not like how she conducted business and that he could not trust her. He then announced that he was signing with RAW.

#2. Stephanie McMahon gets fans' attention with her backside

Stephanie McMahon announced the signing of Mr. America in a unique non-PG fashion

Hulk Hogan has had multiple runs in WWE. During his second, he spent a few months appearing as Mr. America on SmackDown. On the April 24, 2003, episode of the Blue Brand, the then-General Manager Stephanie McMahon announced the signing of Mr. America in a unique non-PG fashion.

Stephanie broke the news in a backstage promo from her office. The segment started with the camera tilting up from The Billion Dollar Princess' bare legs to her backside. She then turned around and began cutting the promo.

"Got your attention? [laughs]. Now, I realize I'm no Torrie Wilson, but I am an all-American girl. And that's one of the things that makes this country so great. Different images and different body types. I am proud to be an American. And I'm proud to announce the signing of SmackDown's newest superstar. A man I'm told embodies the very spirit of this country and a man who will make his debut right here next week. Ladies and gentlemen, Mr. America," she said.

Mr. America continued to perform on SmackDown until July 2003, when Mr. McMahon fired him after showing footage of him unmasked, proving that he was Hogan.

#1. Stephanie McMahon suffers a wardrobe malfunction live on RAW

Zach @TheDoubleZTV Exactly 20 years ago, the onscreen marriage of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon came to an end after Triple H learned that Stephanie faked her pregnancy (among other things) as they were renewing their wedding vows. Exactly 20 years ago, the onscreen marriage of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon came to an end after Triple H learned that Stephanie faked her pregnancy (among other things) as they were renewing their wedding vows. https://t.co/U9oXaWJZjZ

In 2002, Stephanie McMahon was involved in a storyline with her husband, Triple H. The angle saw Stephanie claim she was pregnant to save her crumbling marriage to The Game. The two then decided to renew their wedding vows in a ceremony on Monday Night RAW.

Before heading to the ring, Triple H received a call from his mother-in-law, Linda McMahon, in which she told him the truth about his wife's pregnancy. Despite this, he attended the ceremony and let his wife finish her vows before surprising her by calling her a "no good lying b**ch."

Triple H told Stephanie their marriage was over before destroying the setting and delivering a pedigree to her father. However, The Billion Dollar Princess' misfortunes did not stop there. Before leaving the ring, The Game pushed Stephanie to the ground. She then suffered a wardrobe malfunction as her breasts got exposed.

