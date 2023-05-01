WWE returns to Philadelphia for a two-night WrestleMania extravaganza on April 6 and 7, 2024. This will be the second time WWE has held its biggest event in the City of Brotherly Love, with the last time being in 1999 when WrestleMania 15 took place at the First Union Center.

With that said, WrestleMania 15 also featured what many considered a "dream match" when Stone Cold Steve Austin defeated The Rock for the WWF Championship.

Looking ahead to WrestleMania 40, some have already begun speculating on the matches we should or might see at the event. There is still a huge demand from the WWE Universe to see The Rock compete once again, and there are others whom fans would consider dream match candidates.

Today, we take a way-too-early look at potential dream matches for next year's Show of Shows. Here is our list of five WWE dream matches for WrestleMania 40 in Philly.

#5 - WWE Tag Team Champions collide: Sami vs. KO

Friends turned foes at WrestleMania!

Once the history books on this era are written, the Sami/KO saga will be remembered as one of the most authentically entertaining stories of all time. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have been close friends for many years, and they have also shared the ring with one another on multiple occasions, resulting in some of the greatest matches of all time.

Going into WrestleMania 39, Sami and Kevin reunited once again en route to defeating The Usos and winning the WWE Tag Team Championships. The Bloodline now has severe fractures in its foundation thanks to Sami and Kevin.

Moving forward, KO and Sami will undoubtedly have a great run as tag champs, but it's obvious that this story will culminate in a huge clash. Sami and KO have had epic encounters in the past, but this one following the current tag team run will be something for the record books, and it would only be fitting to have things settled on the grandest stage of them all...at WrestleMania.

#4 - Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther

Fans have been eager to see these monsters collide!

For years now, Brock Lesnar has been a massive shark in a pool of smaller fish. But there's a new monster on the main roster named Gunther. At this year's Royal Rumble event, Gunther let the world know that he is not only a legit contender, but he's ready to take whatever he wants. In the Royal Rumble match, The Ring General shattered records by lasting over an hour and 11 minutes in the match.

Gunther's stock has been on the rise lately and fans have been comparing him to Brock Lesnar. Lesnar appears to be locked in a feud with Cody Rhodes, which could drag out for a while – even beyond Backlash. With that in mind, it will probably be months before WWE starts hinting at the idea of an angle featuring Brock and Gunther.

That could turn out to be a perfectly timed storm considering we are still a year away from WrestleMania in Philly. This leaves plenty of time to hype what could be a potential WrestleMania main event if this idea does in fact materialize.

#3 - The Rock vs. Roman Reigns

This dream match could be one for the ages!

For the past year or so, the most talked about WrestleMania rumor has been a potential match featuring The Rock and Roman Reigns. Many believed that we would see this match at WrestleMania 39, but that didn't happen. Looking ahead to 'Mania 40, the WWE Universe is still hopeful and anticipating that this family clash will take place.

The Rock cemented his legacy as the most electrifying WWE Superstar of all time, and his cousin, Roman Reigns, has done a pretty good job of living up to the high standards of the Anoa'i family name.

As of this writing, Roman has been the undisputed champion for nearly 1,000 days. If the current trend continues, we could see a family feud for the ages, culminating in WrestleMania 40 with The Rock challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

#2 - Bray Wyatt vs. Uncle Howdy

The saga will finally reach its peak....

Bray Wyatt is one of the most unique and intriguing WWE Superstars in recent memory. He has successfully revamped his persona and his entire career in a fascinating manner that has captivated the WWE fanbase. The Eater of Worlds moniker is undoubtedly one of the most creative projects the company has produced.

At the conclusion of the 2022 Extreme Rules premium live event, Bray Wyatt made his return to the delight of fans worldwide. This time, his return was accompanied by a mysterious character known only as "Uncle Howdy." Unfortunately, we never got to see this story fully materialize as Wyatt has essentially disappeared from WWE television, leaving fans scratching their heads in confusion.

Bray is apparently still employed by WWE and the reason for his disappearance is rumored to be a health issue. With that in mind, we can only assume that he will eventually be coming back.

If this does happen, we still need to have some sort of closure on the Wyatt vs. Howdy story. Considering that most of Bray Wyatt's storylines have been slow burns, we could very well see the conclusion taking place in Philadelphia at WrestleMania 40.

#1 - Cody Rhodes vs. MJF

This dream match would break the internet!

MJF and Cody Rhodes are arguably the most talked-about wrestlers today. Cody is fresh off a heartbreaking loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 but is now being taunted by the Beast Incarnate. Meanwhile, MJF is the reigning AEW World Champion, but he is being targeted by three of the "four pillars" of AEW for the title.

As we know, MJF is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling, but his contract ends in 2024. He's made it a habit to remind everyone that he will ultimately go where the money is, so it's possible he could make the jump and sign with WWE once his AEW contract expires.

Cody and Max have a lot of history and, quite frankly, some unfinished business that needs to be settled in the ring. Of course, there's still a high degree of probability that MJF will remain with AEW, but he could be persuaded to join the Stamford-based promotion for the right payday.

If that does happen, it could not only set up a great WrestleMania moment, but it could also lead to a main event scenario on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Recommended Video These unexpected stars beat John Cena

Poll : Which dream match do you want to see at WrestleMania 40? Cody Rhodes vs. MJF Roman Reigns vs. The Rock 0 votes