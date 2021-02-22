WWE Elimination Chamber 2021: 5 Biggest news stories - Edge picks his WrestleMania opponent, major title changes

From entertaining Elimination Chamber matches to a last-minute replacement, WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 featured many contrasting moments.

One of the most beneficial outcomes from WWE's ThunderDome era has been the reduced length of pay-per-view events. Elimination Chamber marked another good addition to WWE's recent series of pay-per-views. The event included a couple of newsworthy moments as well. However, Elimination Chamber was one of those rare shows where fans preferred to see an extra match or two.

The women's division seemed like an afterthought. The only women's match of the night was marred by a poorly booked finish. But that's just a relatively small nitpick from a predominantly enjoyable event.

Here are the five biggest news stories from WWE Elimination Chamber 2021.

#5 Daniel Bryan defied all odds and won WWE SmackDown's Elimination Chamber match

Daniel Bryan was a fan-favorite to win both the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber matches this year. In the latter case, WWE gave the fans what they wanted.

WWE SmackDown's Elimination Chamber match was the first bout on the main card. The multi-man contest kicked off with Bryan and Cesaro as the first two participants in the ring. As a whole, this was a well-executed Chamber match. Even King Corbin impressed viewers with his role in the bout.

Jey Uso conveniently entered last, which added more to the narrative of backstage politics with Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns. Uso scored the most eliminations in the match. Kevin Owens and Cesaro, two of the favorites in this contest, were eliminated by Uso via pinfall.

It all came down to Bryan and Uso in the end. Despite being the first entrant, Bryan managed to outlast the rest of his opponents inside the Chamber.

RUNNING KNEE WINS IT.@WWEDanielBryan goes the distance to win the Elimination Chamber Match, but his night isn't over yet... #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/3B02aIRjC7 — WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2021

It's hard to find any legitimate faults with Bryan winning the Elimination Chamber match. The fans asked for it, and that is exactly what they got. Moreover, the match itself met everyone's expectations.