WWE Elimination Chamber 2021: 5 Takeaways from the PPV

WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 may not have been the final stop on the road to WrestleMania 37. But the show certainly shook things up in advance of the company's biggest event of the year.

The pay-per-view featured two Elimination Chamber Matches with championship implications. By the end of the night, though, events inside the mammoth structure were far from the only talking points of the evening.

A card full of action crowned new champions and launched fresh feuds. Plus, by the end of the night, the first official match for WrestleMania was confirmed.

Here are five takeaways from WWE Elimination Chamber 2020.

#5 The SmackDown Elimination Chamber match showcased the quality of the blue brand's main event scene

The pay-per-view opened up with a fantastic Elimination Chamber Match. Six SmackDown Superstars competed for the opportunity to challenge Universal Champion Roman Reigns later in the evening.

Daniel Bryan ultimately took the victory by pinning Jey Uso. The win marked a third career triumph inside the Elimination Chamber for Bryan. He went the distance in the match, as he was one of the competitors who started the bout.

Bryan and Cesaro opened up the contest with several minutes of hard-hitting exchanges. The third entrant, King Corbin was the first competitor eliminated, after he submitted to a Sharpshooter from Cesaro.

The Swiss Superman continued his strong start to 2021 with a standout performance throughout his time in the match. At one point, Cesaro kicked Sami Zayn off the side of the Chamber, sending him crashing to the floor.

Zayn had a great showing in the bout by consistently selling the dangerous environment. In one memorable moment, he desperately tried to stay in his own pod. Zayn successfully underlined his strengths as a performer many times on Sunday night.

Kevin Owens provided his own memorable moment during the match when he hit a moonsault from the top of one of the Elimination Chamber pods.

Owens didn't win the match, but did manage to pin Zayn after a Stunner. His elimination at the hands of Jey Uso could be revisited by WWE after Elimination Chamber. Uso trapped Owens' arm in the Chamber door prior to defeating him with a frog splash. KO will surely want revenge for in the coming weeks.

Uso also ended Cesaro's stint in the match before Bryan pinned him to end the match after almost 50 minutes.

Bryan quickly lost to Reigns in a match that immediately followed the Elimination Chamber bout. But his efforts should not be overlooked. The Tribal Chief has business elsewhere during WrestleMania season, and he also has a whole host of Superstars to work with moving forward.

Everyone involved in the SmackDown Elimination Chamber match proved that they belong in the main event. Cesaro, in particular, has a future as a legitimate headliner if he's booked strongly enough.