WWE Extreme Rules 2020: Ranking every match at the PPV

With the Horror Show at Extreme Rules, another WWE Performance Center pay-per-view is in the books. This was a pretty good show, with a consistent string of matches. There were some obvious highlights, with a couple of issues along the way.

We got six matches on the main card, including the cinematic Wyatt Swamp Fight in the main event. It was pretty weird, but we will get to it later. Apollo Crews vs. MVP was canceled, as the United States Champion was "not cleared" to compete.

The five in-ring matches at Extreme Rules were all good in their own way, and calling one of them the worst match on the show would be an extreme disservice to the fine action we were provided tonight.

Anyway, with that being said, here is every match at Extreme Rules 2020 ranked from "worst" to best.

#6 Bayley vs. Nikki Cross (SmackDown Women's Championship)

Bayley and Nikki Cross had a serviceable encounter at Extreme Rules, boosted by a pretty quick start. This was a great showcase for Cross, who was her ever-energetic self. She was motivated pre-match by her tag team partner, Alexa Bliss, and the Kabuki Warriors.

Bliss was present ringside, as was Sasha Banks. The Legit Boss played a pivotal role in the finish of the match, as she lent her 'BOSS' knuckles to Bayley, who hit Cross in the ribs with them en route to picking up the victory. The action before that was pretty decent, with minimal outside shenanigans.

Nikki Cross came close to winning the SmackDown Women's Title at Extreme Rules, casting some doubt on a rather predictable match. And that is the mark of a good match. Bayley did a typically excellent job of being the arrogant heel she has grown into.

It was a solid and standard effort, serving as a precursor to the second Women's Title match of the night between Asuka and Sasha Banks. Bayley remains on top of the Blue brand following Extreme Rules, along with her best friend.