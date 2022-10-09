WWE Extreme Rules 2022: Winner & Losers from the show

WWE Extreme Rules aired live on Saturday, October 8, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The card, from top to bottom, was explosive and went beyond all expectations. Each of the six matches delivered and made for what was an exciting, action-packed night of WWE programming.

The show delivered on all grounds, starting with the Extreme Rules match that saw a new SmackDown Women's Champion crowned to a thrilling end to the I Quit match between Edge and Finn Balor. A history-making RAW Women's Championship match was also among the bouts on the show.

To cap this off, the White Rabbit mystery was solved and revealed to be none other than the returning Bray Wyatt.

So, with that said, let's find out who the real winners and losers were coming out of WWE Extreme Rules.

#5. Winner: The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch & Ridge Holland)

The Brawling Brutes and Imperium wrestled in a Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match. Essentially, this match is a No Holds Barred match where anything goes. The only way to win is by pinfall or submission inside the ring.

This was the first matchup at Extreme Rules and set the tone for the entire night. The bout delivered beyond expectations as all six men beat each other from pillar to post.

The Brawling Brutes needed this victory following SmackDown, as Sheamus failed to capture the WWE Intercontinental Championship from Gunther due to interference from Imperium.

Additionally, the former NXT stable had also cost The Brawling Brutes an opportunity to capture the NXT Tag Titles from Pretty Deadly on October 4.

As the dust settled, Sheamus threw Gunther through the announcers' table with the Celtic Cross. Thanks to help from Butch and Ridge Holland, the Celtic Warrior connected with a Brogue Kick on Giovanni Vinci to score the pinfall victory.

#4. Loser: Liv Morgan (Extreme Rules Match)

Cody @codyghosthost Ronda Rousey defeats Liv Morgan in an Extreme Rules Match to become a 2 Time Smackdown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey defeats Liv Morgan in an Extreme Rules Match to become a 2 Time Smackdown Women's Champion 👍👍👍 https://t.co/I7rHI9PF8R

Liv Morgan fought a good fight and put in a valiant effort in this Extreme Rules match against Ronda Rousey. This is the third match the two stars have had against each other.

The fight between these two women certainly lived up to the honor of 'extreme,' with a baseball bat, steel chair, fire extinguisher, and table coming into play.

The now-former SmackDown Women's Champion may have lost the battle, but the war may not be over just yet. Judging by the smile across Morgan's face as she faded to black Rousey's submission hold, this rivalry may not be over just yet.

Ronda Rousey may be the next SmackDown Women's Champion, but has she driven Liv Morgan over the edge?

#3 & #2. Winners - The Judgment Day; Loser - Edge

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral



He quit to save his wife...



And Rhea Ripley still hit Beth Phoenix with a con-chair-to!!!



THAT WAS CRAZY!!!!



#ExtremeRules EDGE QUIT! Finn Balor wins!He quit to save his wife...And Rhea Ripley still hit Beth Phoenix with a con-chair-to!!!THAT WAS CRAZY!!!! EDGE QUIT! Finn Balor wins!He quit to save his wife...And Rhea Ripley still hit Beth Phoenix with a con-chair-to!!!THAT WAS CRAZY!!!! #ExtremeRules https://t.co/yr4bXQtoSq

Finn Balor and Edge went to war in an I Quit match. The match delivered everything the WWE Universe was expecting to see and then some.

The Judgment Day got involved. Rey Mysterio ran down to ringside to intervene, only to be taken out by his son, Dominik. Beth Phoenix made a surprise appearance, coming to blows with Rhea Ripley in an encounter that fans have been dreaming of seeing for a long time.

Despite this, The Judgment Day had the last laugh. After Ripley laid out Phoenix with a pair of brass knuckles, a helpless Edge was held down by the faction. Meanwhile, the former RAW Women's Champion threatened to bash Phoenix's head in with the con-chair-to.

Edge pleaded and screamed, "I quit." After a brief suspenseful tease, Ripley smiled and delivered a chair shot to Phoenix anyway.

The Judgment Day quickly left ringside, looking back at the ring, laughing and smiling at what they had just done. Edge and Rey Mysterio tended to Beth Phoenix, along with other WWE officials.

Following the closing moments of their match at Extreme Rules, it's safe to say this rivalry is far from over.

#1. Winner: Bray Wyatt

The White Rabbit mystery has been solved. After weeks of anticipation, WWE Extreme Rules was set to go off the air following Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle's Fight Pit match when the lights suddenly went out. The WWE Universe erupted, knowing full well what was about to happen next.

A voice spoke from the PA system started singing, "He's got the whole world in his hands." Fans then witnessed the puppets from the Firefly Funhouse appear all over the arena.

The vignette began to play on the titantron, as a broken down and abandoned Firefly Funhouse was shown, followed by a video on the television screen showing a distorted figure.

Back inside the arena, a door appeared at the stage entrance. As the door opened, Bray Wyatt walked out carrying his trademark lantern. As he removed the mask, he screamed, "RUN!" and blew out the light, and the screen faded to black.

This is arguably one of the best WWE returns in a long time. The build-up and anticipation, combined with the mystery behind the QR codes that were presented each week on Monday Night RAW and SmackDown, made for a fun storyline arch.

What did you make of Extreme Rules? Who were your winners and losers? Let us know in the comments section below.

