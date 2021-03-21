WWE Fastlane: Predictions for every match on the card

In a little over 24 hours, WWE will present the sixth annual Fastlane event. As the last main roster pay-per-view before WrestleMania 37, the show will feature several matches that could help shape the picture for next month's big show.

Though there are just three weeks between Fastlane and The Showcase of the Immortals, there are only four matches confirmed so far for WrestleMania. Each of these matches will be represented at Fastlane.

On the blue brand, the focus is on the Universal Championship main event between Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan. This bout could completely change the Universal Title picture in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, the red brand's marquee matches include a rare intergender encounter. This bout that could finally kick off the WrestleMania program between Randy Orton and The Fiend. Plus, a clash between two former best friends is one of the most buzzworthy matches on the card.

With three other title bouts and a dream match scheduled for the show, the 2021 edition of Fastlane has success written all over it. Here are the predictions for each match scheduled for the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania.

WWE Fastlane: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair (WWE Women's Tag Team Championship)

Both the teams should leave Fastlane with a focus on different rivalries.

The dire state of the Women's Tag Team Division is showing no signs of improvement. Sure, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler have been doing a commendable job as two bullies. But the division is always crowded with former world champions, a pattern that only hampers the work done by the champions.

In fact, in the pay-per-views since Survivor Series 2020, the Women's Champion from either brand has competed in all the pay-per-view title defenses. This trend is set to continue at Fastlane, as Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair again challenging the Women's Tag Team Champions.

Instead of focusing on building the WrestleMania match between Banks and Belair, the entire focus has been on this tag team match at Fastlane. It's fair to say that this emphasis will impact the excitement and build for the Women's Title match at WrestleMania.

As for Sunday's match, the chances of The Boss and The EST leaving Fastlane with the titles on their shoulder is next to none. There is practiallt no way WWE would keep the Women's Tag Titles off the WrestleMania card. Likewise, it seems highly unlikely that WWE would have Banks and Belair pull double duty.

Expect the champions to retain the title at Fastlane, courtesy of some misunderstandings between the challengers.

Prediction: Jax and Baszler retain; Belair attacks Sasha after the loss.

