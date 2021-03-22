Fastlane Results: Former Universal Champion returns; Huge heel turn during main event

WWE Fastlane kicked off with the Women's Tag Team Championship match between Jax & Baszler and Banks & Belair.

The kickoff show saw Riddle beat Mustafa Ali to retain the United States Championship. RETRIBUTION turned on Ali and Mace and T-Bar hit him with a double chokeslam.

Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax (c) vs. Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair - WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match at Fastlane

Belair and Banks cornered Shayna as the match began and kept switching in and out for the early advantage. Bianca went for a few rollups and reversed a triangle hold before being taken down. Jax forced a tag before dropping Belair outside from the apron.

Sasha hit two Meteoras on Nia and Shayna. However, Jax shoved Bianca onto Sasha who was trying to lock in the Bank statement on Baszler. Banks and Belair started arguing mid-match before Shayna rolled the SmackDown Women's Champion up for the win.

Result: Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax def. Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair to reating the Women's Tag Team Championships

Advertisement

Banks and Belair got into a yelling match and the SmackDown Women's Champion slapped the EST of WWE before walking out. Belair pointed at the WrestleMania sign as Banks watched from the stage.

Match rating: B

Shane McMahon was injured while training for tonight and Elias caught up to him backstage at Fastlane. Elias asked if he could perform at WrestleMania and Shane said he had something in mind.

Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews - Intercontinental Championship match at Fastlane

Advertisement

Big E unloaded on Crews off the bat and speared him off the apron to the floor before kicking him on the apron and hitting a splash. Big E taunted Apollo before hitting a big suplex.

Apollo came back with a dropkick and three German Suplexes before reversing the Big Ending and going for a pin. Apollo rolled Big E up and it looked like the IC Champion reversed the pin and got the win.

Result: Big E def. Apollo Crews

Apollo attacked the Champion after the match and beat him down to stand tall at Fastlane. This feud is far from over.

Match rating: C

1 / 6 NEXT