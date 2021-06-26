WWE Money In The Bank: 5 facts you may not know 

For the last 15 years, WWE's Money in the Bank concept has produced some of the most exciting moments in WWE history. For those who don't know, the Money in the Bank match is where several superstars participate in a ladder match, with a briefcase suspended high above the ring. This briefcase contains a contract for a match with the champion of their choosing, to take place at anytime and any place.

From the first Mr. Money in the Bank, Edge, cashing in on John Cena at New Year's Revolution in 2006, to The Miz cashing in on Drew McIntyre earlier this year at the Elimination Chamber, WWE fans love the unpredictability that Money in the Bank often guarantees.

With that said, here are five interesting facts regarding Money in the Bank that you may not know!

1) Money in the Bank winners are ALMOST guaranteed a WWE Title win

Since the first Money in the Bank match at WrestleMania 21, there have been over 80 WWE Superstars who have participated in Money in the Bank matches. With the WWE women's division getting in on the action in 2017 with the first Women's Money in the Bank match taking place that year.

There have been 24 individual winners, with 20 successful cash-in's attempts on 5 individual championships, giving MITB winners a success rate of 83%. That essentially spells almost instant doom on any unfortunate champion who is cashed-in on. The WWE Championship has had the most cash-in attempts on it, 11, with 9 successful cash-ins resulting in new champions.

The success rate is even higher when you note just female winners of Money in the Bank, as the the cash-in's for the SmackDown and RAW Women's Championships have resulted in new champions every single time. These include: Carmella's cash-in on Charlotte Flair on SmackDown in 2018, Alexa Bliss' cash-in on Nia Jax at 2018's Money in the Bank pay-per-view, and Bayley's cash-in also against Flair, at Money in the Bank in 2019.

Technically, the same also goes for the 2020 winner of the women's briefcase, Auska. The Empress of Tomorrow won the Briefcase at Money in the Bank, only for it to be revealed that in reality, the case held the RAW Women's Championship rather than just a contract for a match. This was because then champion Becky Lynch reliquished the belt, announcing afterward that she was pregnant with her first child.

