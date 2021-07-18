WWE Money In The Bank 2021 - Ranking the buildup to every match

WWE Money In The Bank 2021 marks the company's first pay-per-view back on the road with fans in attendance. Live from Fort Worth, Texas, the superstars will be very motivated to be in front of the WWE Universe. It has all the makings to be an exciting night of wrestling.

There will be two Money In The Bank Ladder matches that have a level of unpredictability. The 16 superstars involved in the two contests can all make a case for winning the briefcase with a guaranteed shot at the title of their choosing. In addition to two titular matchups, there are five other championships up for grabs on the night.

With a seven-match card and plenty of surprises rumored to take place, this should not be a great standalone event, but it should also set the stage for Summerslam next month. In this article, let's rank the buildup for every match at WWE Money In The Bank 2021.

#7 AJ Styles & Omos vs. The Vikings Raiders for the Raw Tag Team Championships (WWE Money In The Bank 2021)

Before Monday night, the Raw Tag Team Championships weren't going to be on the line at Money In The Bank 2021. Due to Bayley's injury and the removal of the I Quit SmackDown Women's Championship, WWE decided to move the originally scheduled Raw Tag Team Championships Match of champions AJ Styles and Omos against The Viking Raiders from Raw to the pay-per-view.

The decision is sound in filling out this card, but it lacks a quality buildup. Although the two teams have been going back and forth for a month now, it has never felt like there has been much substance behind it. The Viking Raiders distracted Styles by attacking Omos, costing him his Money In The Bank qualifying match against Ricochet.

Omos responded to this by attacking The Viking Raiders and eliminating them from the battle royal to determine who would be in the Last Chance Money In The Bank qualifying match a few weeks back. This was followed by The Viking Raiders distracting AJ Styles again and costing him a matchup against Riddle two weeks ago.

The two teams met in singles contests on last week's Raw with Ivar beating Styles and Omos defeating Erik. Despite the length of the feud, it hasn't generated much interest heading into Money In The Bank 2021. This is why it has to be considered the weakest buildup.

Edited by Greg Bush