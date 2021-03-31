WWE News Roundup: 13-time Champion indecently photographed backstage, Randy Orton forces Hall of Famer to change his opinion, and more (Mar 31st, 2021)

We are back with another exciting edition of WWE News Roundup. As we inch closer to WrestleMania 37, a lot is happening inside and outside the promotion that can directly impact the pay-per-view. The last few days have also witnessed former WWE Superstars revealing a few disturbing backstage stories.

#1 Andrade opens up about backstage WWE secrets involving Charlotte Flair

Andrade opened up about Charlotte Flair's backstage struggles in WWE

Former WWE Superstar Andrade recently revealed that there are several superstars backstage who are ‘jealous’ of Charlotte Flair. He stated that everyone blames his real-life partner for getting several opportunities but argued that not many talents could deliver a 20-minute match. Andrade also revealed that Flair was once photographed while she was in the locker room. He talked about the disturbing WWE backstage incident while speaking with Lucha Libre Online. Here’s what he had to say:

"I have a lot of information, but I don't cause trouble for her. I can say that I don't know exactly that it was because of me that they removed her, but there is a lot of jealousy towards her. There are many female wrestlers in WWE, but only 3 or 4 can wrestle for 20 minutes. A lot of them complain about her getting the opportunities."

"She's had problems backstage. One time someone took a photo of her when she was changing. We know who, but she didn't want to say anything, and WWE didn’t know about it."

4 more days, and you clear #mami I hope and go back to the wrestlemania poster. https://t.co/vi6AJrGwSl — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) March 23, 2021

Andrade was released by WWE earlier this month. Charlotte Flair has also been absent from the television and recently confirmed that she tested positive for COVID-19. WWE currently has no plans in place for Flair at WrestleMania, and The Queen is expected to miss the pay-per-view this year.

#2 Stone Cold Steve Austin praises Randy Orton for his improved promos in WWE

'Stone Cold' Steve Austin had high praises for Randy Orton

WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin recently hosted Randy Orton on his Broken Skull Sessions podcast. The two had a great conversation, and Orton revealed how he thought that Steve Austin wasn’t very fond of him. The Texas Rattlesnake had stated that they crossed paths at entirely different phases of their respective career, and that’s why they never had the opportunity to get close backstage in WWE.

Austin recently appeared on Sam Roberts’ Notsam Wrestling podcast and discussed how Randy Orton has improved his promos. The WWE Hall of Famer is in awe of Orton’s story-telling, and he had heaps of praise for The Viper.

"So impressed with how charismatic and personable he was - and just, I mean, I just really had a connection with that guy. I barely know Randy - I was kind of almost on my way out when he came in, and, you know, I was doing my own thing; I've always been a loner. So, we never hung out. So, I think I kinda, through the years, said, 'The guy's a great worker, but his promos aren't there.'”

"You know, right now, as you know, his promos are just killing people. They're lights out. He went from being always a great worker to now, one of the best promos that there is going and has been. I'm super proud of that guy, but hanging with him - very magnetic, very charismatic. It really caught me off guard how magnetic and charismatic he is."

"At #WrestleMania, I know just how far into Hell I need to sink to make sure #TheFiend is out of my life ONCE and FOR ALL!" - @RandyOrton#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/fEce42DmBu — WWE (@WWE) March 30, 2021

Randy Orton is currently feuding with ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt on WWE RAW. The two superstars have had a few brutal exchanges in the last few months, and they are now set to face each other at the upcoming WWE pay-per-view, WrestleMania 37.

