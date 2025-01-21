WWE News Roundup: 60-year-old legend retiring, major RAW star teases heel turn, next chapter in The Bloodline storyline revealed?

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda's WWE News Roundup, where we highlight the major stories in the wrestling world over the past few hours. Today's piece discusses the future of The Bloodline storyline following the recent developments on SmackDown.

We will also shed light on last night's RAW, which witnessed a top superstar declaring for the Men's Royal Rumble and teasing a heel turn. Meanwhile, a wrestling legend has revealed his plans to retire on WrestleMania weekend. So, let's start:

#1. Former World Champion will retire at the age of 60

After kicking off his wrestling career in the mid-1980s, Sabu went on to become a legend as he competed in several promotions, including ECW, TNA, and WWE. The 60-year-old held the ECW World Championship twice.

However, the wrestling legend confirmed that he would retire from in-ring competition during The People vs. GCW event. After Joey Janela defeated Masato Tanaka, he stated he would face Sabu on April 18th in Las Vegas at the Spring Break show in the latter's retirement match:

"You want a match at Spring Break? It's gonna be your last one. You're gonna have your retirement match against the baddest motherfu**er, the Sabu of this generation. Spring Break - Sabu Retirement Match," he said.

#2. Sami Zayn declares for the Royal Rumble; heel turn teased

Last night on RAW, Sami Zayn expressed his desire to win a World Championship for the first time despite not needing it. Hence, he announced that he would compete in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble for a shot at the title at WrestleMania 41. The former Intercontinental Champion was interrupted by Kevin Owens.

The Prizefighter told his best friend that he was sure he could win the Men's Royal Rumble and challenge him for the Undisputed WWE Championship if he emerged victorious against Cody Rhodes at the PLE. The 40-year-old then claimed he was certain they would both accomplish their goals at Royal Rumble because they would both have each other's backs, seemingly teasing Zayn turning heel and helping him beat The American Nightmare.

Zayn dropped another tease of a heel turn later that night when he rushed to the ring to help Seth Rollins after Drew McIntyre ambushed him following their match. The former Bloodline member ended up delivering a Helluva Kick to The Visionary, seemingly accidentally.

#3. CM Punk takes a massive shot at a WWE Hall of Famer; Triple H didn't know?

During last night's RAW, CM Punk appeared to have an interview with Jackie Redmond. The Best in the World took several shots at some of his Royal Rumble opponents, including John Cena, Roman Reigns, and Sami Zayn.

The 46-year-old also took a massive jab at WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, claiming he would eliminate his "dusty a**" over the top rope if he entered the Royal Rumble and "kill Hulkamania forever."

On Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo predicted that Chief Content Officer Triple H had no idea of Punk's promo:

"I don't think Paul Levesque [Triple H] or Nick Khan, or anybody else knew what CM Punk's promo was going to be. I don't think they had any knowledge of that whatsoever," he said.

The Best in the World also teased cashing in the favor Paul Heyman owes him for tagging with the OG Bloodline at Survivor Series at Royal Rumble.

#4. Paul Heyman has seemingly revealed the next chapter in The Bloodline storyline, according to analyst

Roman Reigns retrieved the Ula Fala by beating Solo Sikoa in Tribal Combat on RAW's debut episode earlier this month, marking the end of a chapter in The Bloodline storyline.

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE analyst Sam Roberts addressed the next chapter of the story. He predicted that Jacob Fatu would go on a solo run with Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa by his side as their first victim would be Solo Sikoa. The RAW Talk host recalled Paul Heyman's warning to Sikoa when recruited the three WWE stars, pointing out that that part has yet to be answered for. Hence, he believes it would be the next step:

"I think that there's a reason why when Jacob Fatu came in he was associated with the Tongans as wild, violent, unpredictable, not fit to exist in society. And that's because, ultimately, Solo Sikoa is going to have to answer for what it was stated he was doing. Paul Heyman said, 'You don't know what you're doing. This is dangerous. You shouldn't be doing it.' Solo Sikoa has lost the Ula Fala but that prophecy, the prophecy of, 'I understand that they have your back but you do not want to do this, Solo,' that part has not been answered for and I think that part is the next part that is going to be answered for," he said.

The 41-year-old suggested the storyline would eventually lead to a Jacob Fatu vs. Roman Reigns match. He claimed it could take place at WrestleMania 42.

