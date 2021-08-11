WWE News Roundup: Former world champion defends Goldberg against recent accusation, big mistake with John Cena, current superstar ‘hated’ famous gimmick? (11th August, 2021)

We are back with another exciting edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling’s WWE News Roundup. The last few days have seen top superstars making controversial claims, Hall of Famers jumping to each other’s defense, and the plausible truth behind some recent booking decisions.

Here, we will take a quick look at some of the biggest stories that have dominated headlines this week. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#6 Booker T defends Goldberg against former WWE Superstars’ controversial comments

Goldberg has a big title match at WWE SummerSlam 2021

Last week, former WWE Superstar René Duprée stated that Goldberg is “horrible” during an interview last week. He recalled the time when the latter broke his collarbone during a backstage segment. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently defended Goldberg against those comments and said that the right time for Duprée to speak up was back when the incident happened.

He further stated that both superstars should have confronted each other at the time instead of bringing it up 15 years later. He also didn’t like Duprée’s comments about the company being desperate with their decision to bring Goldberg back into the title picture. Booker T feels that Duprée wishes he would be in the former Universal Champion's spot instead.

"When I hear that kind of talk like that, as far as he broke my shoulder (collarbone) or whatever, the time to speak up about that collarbone thing was back then, and say, 'What the hell are you doing? You're about to hurt me. Hit me like that one more time and see what happens; we're going to be in a fight.' I'm just saying that's what I would have said. I wouldn't be talking 15 years later about how bad it hurt," said Booker T.

"We would have had to confront each other about something like that happening. I just hate to hear people talk about, 'WWE is desperate.' I'm sure he (Dupree) wished he was the person in that spot where still the company was 'desperate,' but he was the guy in that spot," Booker T concluded.

Goldberg recently returned on RAW and challenged Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam 2021. Although both superstars have come face to face a couple of times on the Red brand, we are yet to see them engage in a physical altercation.

#5 Vince Russo discusses big mistake with John Cena on WWE RAW

John Cena appeared after WWE RAW went off-air

After RAW went off-air this week, John Cena competed in a dark match. He teamed up with Damian Priest to take on Jinder Mahal and Veer in a tag team match. Former WWE writer Vince Russo addressed Cena’s appearance during the dark segments and said it would have been better if the 16-time world champion appeared on RAW.

He feels that it could have helped the Red brand, especially when they need good numbers on the USA Network. Here’s what he had to say about John Cena missing from the television on Monday night:

"I've got to tell you something, Chris! Like, seriously?" revealed Russo, "If I am USA Network, and you are telling me Cena wrestled a Dark match? Why don't you just spit in the face of the USA Network? You've got Cena in the building there, you pay for it, and he is not on the show. Oh my god! Wow, man!"

Before his match, Cena also helped patch things up between Randy Orton and Riddle. Unfortunately, none of it was shown on RAW. The Cenation Leader is currently involved in a feud with Reigns, and both superstars are scheduled to face each other at SummerSlam 2021 with the Universal Championship on the line.

