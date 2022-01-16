WWE News Roundup: Top name to bring back old gimmick? Legend criticizes current feud; Roman Reigns' new record (January 16, 2022)

We're back with the latest edition of WWE News Roundup.

Not too long ago, John Cena spoke about possibly bringing back his old gimmick whenever he returns to the company next. A wrestling legend had some criticism for a current SmackDown storyline.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns created a significant record due to his dominant run in WWE. Mickie James has spoken about how the deal for her upcoming Royal Rumble appearance came together.

Additionally, we have details regarding what went down between Reigns and Seth Rollins following the latest episode of SmackDown.

With that in mind, let's take a closer look at these news stories.

#5. John Cena comments on the possible return of his "Doctor of Thuganomics" WWE character

While most fans associate John Cena with the pure babyface character that made him famous over time, his Doctor of Thuganomics gimmick has popped up across recent WWE history.

At WrestleMania 35 in 2019, he appeared as the rapping rebel to confront Elias. Cena reprised this role at The Show of Shows in 2020 as well.

Speaking on the Pardon My Take podcast, the 16-time world champion seemed quite open to the potential comeback of his rapping gimmick:

“Over the years, you’ve actually seen more of the good [version of] ‘Doctor of Thuganomics’ than over the past 10 years. The appearance in the Firefly Funhouse match, the appearance at WrestleMania with Elias. It’s almost like that character has taken on a sense of nostalgia itself. So when it shows up, it’s a thing that gets people excited. So, never say never," said John Cena.

Although a future appearance from the Doctor of Thuganomics isn't out of the question, it remains to be seen when exactly Cena will return to the company.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE "What always brings me back to the WWE isn't the falling down or the improvement of physical skill it's the story telling.. I love the challenge of telling a story & that's what acting is" ~ @JohnCena "What always brings me back to the WWE isn't the falling down or the improvement of physical skill it's the story telling.. I love the challenge of telling a story & that's what acting is" ~@JohnCena#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE https://t.co/8fE4RSbGBe

The veteran did say on The Ellen Show that despite his uncertainty over making it to WrestleMania 38, he isn't 'done with WWE by a long shot.'

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Arjun