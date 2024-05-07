We got a great episode of WWE RAW after Backlash and some great matches in round one of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments. Two former champs had to withdraw from the tournament due to injuries, while Jey Uso and Dakota Kai stepped in to fill the spots.

Jey Uso def. Finn Balor

IYO SKY def. Natalya

Ilja Dragunov def. Ricochet

Zoey Stark def. Ivy Nile

Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed was called off

Lyra Valkyria def. Dakota Kai

Gunther def. Sheamus

The Judgment Day kicked off RAW, and Damian Priest bragged about beating Jey Uso at Backlash before talking about the events after the match. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh apologized for interfering, and Damian accepted the apologies before admitting that he lost his cool.

The team shared an awkward hug before saying that Finn Balor would be winning the King of Ring tournament. We learned that Drew McIntyre was injured and had to be removed from the tournament, and Balor, who was set to face Drew in Round One, wanted the announcer to announce his victory right away.

However, Adam Pearce came out and said that it doesn't work like that, and instead of Drew, Balor would be facing Jey Uso in the opening match!

WWE RAW Results (May 6, 2024): Finn Balor vs. Jey Uso - King of the Ring Round One match

Finn Balor got an early near fall off a dropkick before locking in a reverse chin lock on Jey Uso. Uso sent Balor outside and hit a big dive before Finn tossed him into the announce desk.

Back after a break on RAW, Jey got some big strikes in the ring before Finn dropped him on the apron. Finn failed to get the 1916 but dodged the spear as Drew McIntyre showed up in the crowd.

Finn Balor got the slingblade in the ring, but Jey cut him off with the spear and picked up the win.

Result: Jey Uso def. Finn Balor on RAW

Grade: B

Drew McIntyre was arguing with Adam Pearce about his injury before storming off angrily. CM Punk showed up and said that he was going out to the ring to talk to the crowd.

Punk headed out to the arena and was wondering if Drew would come back before talking about how McIntyre caused his triceps injury at the Royal Rumble. He said that The Scottish Warrior only delayed the inevitable and asked Drew if he hated Punk or himself.

Drew did not show up again, and Punk said that he was probably afraid before we headed to the next match.

IYO SKY vs. Natalya - Queen of the Ring Round One match on WWE RAW

Natalya tried for some holds early on before IYO SKY broke out and got some big strikes in the corner. Natalya dodged a big moonsault and kicked IYO's head into the apron repeatedly.

Back after a break on RAW, we got some back-and-forth before SKY got a big dive but Natalya caught her for a bodyslam. Natalya got the Liger Bomb before IYO took her down and hit the moonsault for the win.

Result: IYO SKY def. Natalya on RAW

After the match, Dakota Kai and Kairi Sane got in the ring and Kai announced that Asuka was injured and she would be taking her place in the Queen of the Ring Tournament.

Grade: B

Ilja Dragunov vs. Ricochet - King of the Ring Round One match on WWE RAW

Ricochet got a big knee strike early on, and a running shooting star before Dragunov came back with a German Suplex. Ricochet reversed the second suplex before the match headed outside, and Ilja Dragunov hit a German Suplex on the floor.

Back in the ring, Ricochet hit a missile dropkick and an Avalanche Frankensteiner before Dragunov got a near fall off the Constantine Special. Dragunov tried for the Torpedo Moscow but Ricochet turned it into the Recoil for a near fall.

Ilja was bleeding from the forehead but managed to hit a superplex and another H Bomb before picking up the win.

Result: Ilja Dragunov def. Ricochet

Grade: B

Ivy Nile vs. Zoey Stark - Queen of the Ring Round 1 match on WWE RAW

Zoey Stark was in control early on and hit a big lariat before Ivy Nile caught her in a sleeper hold. Stark rolled through and hit a delayed vertical suplex before getting a big springboard dropkick.

Ivy got a diving bulldog from the ropes before the two headed back up the ropes, and Zoey got the Z360 for the win.

Result: Zoey Stark def. Ivy Nile

Grade: C

The Judgment Day was getting along after the events of Backlash, and Damian Priest said that JD McDonagh would be facing Braun Strowman tonight.

Dominik Mysterio came in with Carlito, and the latter wanted to form an allegiance, but Priest wasn't interested. Carlito tried to flatter them by saying that The Judgment Day runs RAW, but Priest still told him to go away.

Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed on WWE RAW

Chad Gable managed to hit a big German Suplex on Reed before missing a top rope dive.

Bronson Reed got a big senton and headed up top, but Gable met him there and hit a big throw from the top. Sami Zayn showed up out of nowhere and started attacking both Gable and Reed as the match was called off.

Result: D.N.F

Sami sent Reed outside the ring before Gable came back with a German Suplex on Zayn. Sami got the Exploder on Gable, but Reed came back and took them both down.

Grade: C

Becky Lynch was out next, and Michael Cole asked about her recent fashion choices. The champ said that she bought her fancy hat from Etsy. They talked about her recent return to RAW and the two title matches before Liv Morgan showed up.

Morgan started listing her victories and bragged about taking out Rhea Ripley before saying that Becky still didn't respect her. Becky said that Liv would get her title match in three weeks, and Morgan said that she knew that becoming the Women's World Champion was her true purpose.

Damage CTRL showed up without Asuka and circled the ring before Liv made her exit, leaving Becky to deal with the trio. The Man tried to fight back as the heels attacked her, and Lyra Valkyria came out to make the save. Lyra and Becky cleared the ring before the show moved on.

Dakota Kai vs. Lyra Valkyria - Queen of the Ring Round 1 match on WWE RAW

Dakota Kai had the early advantage and sent Lyra outside before getting a big move on the apron. Back after a break, Lyra got some chops and a clothesline before kicking Kai through the ropes to the outside.

Back in the ring, Lyra Valkyria got a Fisherman's Buster before Dakota stomped her out on the ropes. Lyra sidestepped a kick before coming in with the Nightwing for the win on her big debut.

Result: Lyra Valkyria def. Dakota Kai on RAW

Grade: B

Gunther vs. Sheamus - King of the Ring Round 1 match on WWE RAW

Gunther got some big chops right off the bat before getting the Beats of the Bodhran on Shemus to taunt him. Sheamus hit a big back body drop on the apron before knocking him out at ringside.

After a break on RAW, Sheamus got a big slam, but Gunther took him down with a lariat. Sheamus hit White Noise for a near fall before getting 17 beats of the Bodhran. Ludwig Kaiser caught Sheamus' leg and trapped it on the ropes before The Ring General got the advantage.

Kaiser even hit a dropkick to the knee before the referee sent him away from ringside. Gunther, focused on the injured knee of Sheamus, came back with a massive clothesline and a knee strike.

Sheamus got the Celtic Cross (Razor's Edge) for a near fall before hitting some big knee strikes and the Brogue Kick but took too long to get the cover. Gunther recovered and locked in a half-crab before Sheamus finally tapped out.

Result: Gunther def. Sheamus

Grade: B+