WWE RAW after WrestleMania 41 - Best and Worst - Legend turns heel after 3 years; major star written off for good?

The WWE RAW after WrestleMania is always an eventful affair, with surprises galore. Tonight was no exception. We got an incredible episode of the red brand one night on from The Show of Shows.

From title changes to betrayals to debuts and returns, WWE RAW had it all. While it wasn't all perfect, there was a lot more good than bad. So much so that some big moments may be left out of this review, like Jey Uso's emotional segment with Sami Zayn and Jimmy Uso.

So with that being said, here is the best and worst of the night after WrestleMania 41.

#4. Best: WWE RAW's women's division is on FIRE

The WWE RAW after WrestleMania 41 was very productive for the women of the red brand. While Bayley may be out for a while, the Tag Team Title situation is back to normal. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez regained the belts, so they can continue as four-time champions.

Image via WWE.com

Becky Lynch turned heel on Lyra Valkyria in a move that may have been planned since before WrestleMania. This was a great decision and makes her sudden reappearance make sense. Maybe she was the one who attacked Bayley. However, that's not all.

IYO SKY and Stephanie Vaquer had a great match on WWE RAW that served as an advertisement for NXT. Roxanne Perez and Giulia got involved and attacked both women. Either of those two names could thrive on Monday nights. Rhea Ripley came out to save SKY, showcasing how strong the women's division is.

#3. Best: An explosive follow-up

Gunther took his loss to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41 way too personally. He confronted the WWE RAW commentary team tonight for supporting The YEET Master throughout the build to their match. The Ring General would attack Michael Cole and, more viciously, Pat McAfee.

He choked out the NFL legend and sent him packing from the show. This was a great way for the former World Heavyweight Champion to get his heat back. As for McAfee, it may have been a way to write him off WWE RAW if he has commitments elsewhere.

#2. Best/Worst: It's Rusev Day once again

Image via WWE.com

The fans at WWE RAW cheered Rusev as he made his grand return after five years. Everyone is happy to see The Bulgarian Brute, which is why the decision to make him a heel straight away is questionable.

Rusev appeared at the start of the proposed New Day vs. Alpha Academy match, proceeding to beat up Otis and Akira Tozawa. It will be tough to boo him right now and the reaction tonight suggested that fans around the world won't even try.

Why can't we celebrate Rusev Day in peace?!

#1. Worst: John Cena underdelivers

John Cena told us to tune in to WWE RAW to see how he "ruins wrestling" after dethroning Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. Well, the new Undisputed Champion's idea of that was cutting a promo on the fans like he has been doing the past month.

Considering himself the Last Real Champion, Cena got ring announcer Mark Nash to read a statement on his behalf. There wasn't much substance other than the countdown clock, to be fair, it served as a vehicle for The Cenation Leader's first title defense. Randy Orton swooped in with an RKO from out of nowhere.

With Backlash being in The Viper's hometown of St. Louis, this was an obvious move. However, tonight should have been more about John Cena. The RKO could have been saved for SmackDown. That's how loaded tonight's show was.

#1. Best: Heyman moves on

We wanted answers. Why did Paul Heyman choose Seth Rollins over his Tribal Chief and his best friend?

We didn't get an answer on WWE RAW, but what we got was equally great. CM Punk and Roman Reigns came out separately to go after The Visionary, but they were met by a running freight train in the form of Bron Breakker. He is now officially a Paul Heyman Guy.

The former Intercontinental Champion hit an explosive Spear on Punk, but saved his best for Reigns. He speared The OTC through the barricade. It was insane. Seth Rollins led the way, as he, Heyman, and Breakker raised each other's hands to end WWE RAW.

The Wiseman's new faction is taking shape. It will be interesting to see who joins them next. Becky Lynch is a possibility, considering she just turned heel and is married to one of the members. Either way, the future is very bright!

