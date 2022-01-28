WWE Rumor Review: Roman Reigns' rumored opponent, Vince McMahon's unhappiness with former Champion, WWE selling?

Welcome to yet another edition of WWE Rumor Review. Here, we'll take a deep dive into popular rumors from a few months ago and see how they have fared till the present day.

Seth Rollins is currently scheduled to face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble, but The Head of the Table was supposed to feud with a former WWE Champion. Speaking of champions, Vince McMahon was enraged at a former RAW champion and we'll take a look back to see if they survived the boss' wrath.

WWE has released a lot of personnel in the last couple of years due to budget cuts including talent, backstage personnel and commentators. This week, we'll take a look back at some of these releases which led to rumors of the company being sold.

There is a popular saying in professional wrestling that states that the card is always subject to change. We'll check out the one time it didn't. So without further ado, let's start reviewing the rumors. Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

#5 Tom Hannifan released from WWE

Tom Hannifan (formerly known as Tom Phillips) was a color commentator who worked for the company for nearly a decade before his release last year. He is one of the few broadcasters who has been on commentary for almost every show the promotion currently airs including RAW, SmackDown, NXT, NXT UK, and Main Event.

Before his release was made official by the company, Sean Ross Sapp reported it on Fightful, which turned out to be true.

Tom has signed a deal with IMPACT Wrestling and replaced Matt Striker to join D'Lo Brown at the commentary desk. He made his debut earlier this month at the Hard To Kill pay-per-view and has been a part of all the next set of tapings to date.

