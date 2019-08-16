WWE Rumor Roundup: 7-time Champion returning for one more match, Big update on Roman Reigns' mystery attacker - 15 August 2019

Vince McMahon and Roman Reigns

It's that time of the day again when we assemble all the big rumors doing the rounds in WWE. SummerSlam is in the books and many noteworthy bits of speculation have cropped up in the aftermath of the PPV.

A WWE legend is having second thoughts about staying retired and could be back for another match later this year. An unlikely WWE Superstar is on the receiving end of an accidental push. Seth Rollins could face an unexpected opponent for the Universal title at Clash of Champions.

WWE also wants a former World Champion's son to wrestle for the company. Lastly, a controversial name was sent home from SummerSlam after a drunken incident.

Let's go deeper into each of the biggest rumors of the day:

#1. Trish Stratus wants to wrestle Alexa Bliss before she retires for good

Charlotte Flair vs. Trish Stratus was one of the best matches at SummerSlam. The WWE Hall of Famer shook off all the ring rust to put on a very entertaining match against the best female talent of this generation.

While Stratus has stated that it was her final match, the 7-time Women's Champion may still have one more match left in her gas tank.

As revealed by Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue, Trish Stratus definitely has interest in facing Alexa Bliss.

Bliss and Stratus were scheduled to face each other at last year's Evolution PPV. However, the match had to be nixed after Bliss suffered an injury and Lita was brought in for a tag team match.

Both Bliss and Stratus are still interested in having the match and it's something they still talk about a lot. Here's what a source told Tom Colohue:

“They both talk about the match all the time. It was a missed opportunity. They still want to make it happen but who knows when the chance will come again.”

It was also stated by a source that Stratus definitely has the Alexa Bliss match on her list.

As of now, it has been reported that Stratus wishes to spend some time at home before considering another return. She was quite satisfied with her performance at SummerSlam, as were the WWE management, who were impressed by Stratus' fitness and overall effort.

The WWE legend has been announced to return to TV for the 20th Anniversary episode of SmackDown Live on October 4th. There is a good chance of Stratus coming back to set up the Bliss match for Evolution 2, which was initially said to be cancelled but the WWE is now interested in having the second iteration of the all-women's PPV.

