WWE Rumor Roundup: 4-time Champion has backstage heat for 'pushing so hard', Daniel Bryan gets backstage power, AEW want to 'get' Jeff Hardy? - 16th March 2020

Major last-minute change to plans for 14-time World Champion

Former Champion's future plans in the company and more!

Jeff Hardy/AEW

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring you the biggest rumors, news and stories from the day.

With COVID-19 panic engulfing the world, WWE is trying its best to give the fans great shows every week. In today's edition, we will talk about Elias revealing why he believes that people are upset with him, AEW's interest in current SmackDown Superstar and why he may join them, as well as major changes made to plans for Triple H.

So without further ado, let us dive into the world of news and rumors:

#5 Elias has backstage heat?

The Drifter has truly become a drifter ever since he returned to SmackDown. The popular Superstar has always received a great reaction from the fans but it looks like WWE does not have any major plans for the former 4-time 24/7 Champion.

While speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Elias revealed that he might have upset people backstage because of how hard he pushes for his ideas. The former NXT Superstar also said that he has 'begged' to be further along than he currently is.

And you know what, it’s great. I’m on television every week and people feel alive. But I tell you what, man, I feel like I’m capable of even more. I am looking for that on all aspects, to the point where people might be getting upset with me [because] I’m pushing so hard.” [H/T Wrestlingnews.co]

Elias is currently invovled in a lackluster feud with King Corbin, and it looks like the two men are being built for a possible match at WrestleMania 36. While Elias is showcased on SmackDown almost every week, he has not had many in-ring appearances on the show this year.

Do you think Elias deserves more opportunities? Let us know in the comments.

