We welcome you all to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup. We begin today's lineup with the biggest rumor being talked about amongst the WWE Universe and that is with regards to a five-time Champion's return to WWE.

However, the big report has also courted a lot of controversy due to the Superstar's comments on the same.

We have an update regarding a couple's split, which has seemingly been teased to happen over the past couple of weeks.

An absent Superstar took big shots at Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. The very same Superstar has also been teasing a massive return to the ring.

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman's alliance is one of the freshest angles that the WWE has offered in a very long time, and the company's reported plans for the duo have now been revealed.

Has The Undertaker ever spoken to Sting about having a potential match? The answer has finally been revealed.

We have a stacked line up featuring some big stories today, so let's jump right in.

#5. Melina to sign full-time WWE contract for the first time in nine years, she issues a statement

One of the biggest stories of the week was with regards to Melina's reported WWE return.

PWInsider broke the news that Melina had agreed to return to WWE. It was added that the three-time Women's Champion might return to WWE TV as soon as next week. While the brand wasn't known, it was reported that WWE originally wanted Melina to make an appearance at the 2019 Royal Rumble PPV.

The two-time Divas Champion issued a statement addressing the rumor. Her statement, however, contradicted PWInsider's report.

Melina outrightly stated that she has not signed with WWE, but she didn't completely rule out the possibility.

Here's an excerpt of her statement:

I AM NOT signed with the WWE. But that doesn't mean it is not a possibility. My reason for this post is that it bothers me that these sites lie to fans.I don't know what my future will hold but I know 2020 has taken so much from me. From all of us. Going back home to the WWE would feel like everything I've gone through was for this very moment. But we don't know what's going to happen.

Melina last appeared for the WWE at the RAW Reunion show in 2019; however, she has not been involved in a full-time capacity with the company since her release nine years ago in 2011.