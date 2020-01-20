WWE Rumor Roundup: Reason for 4-time Champion being unexpectedly pulled from matches, Details on popular tag-team's split, 3-time World Champion hits back at Reigns' jibe

Reigns

Welcome to the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring you the biggest news and rumours from the day to keep you up to date. On today's edition, we will talk about the reason behind Sasha Banks' absence from matches, the real reason behind 5-time Tag Team Champions splitting up and veteran responding to The Big Dog's comments.

With the Royal Rumble right around the corner, excitement is high among the WWE fans so let us take a look at the 5 top stories of the day:

#5 Reason for Sasha Banks being pulled from matches

Why haven't we seen The Boss in the ring?

The Boss Sasha Banks has not been featured prominently on SmackDown for the past few weeks. While the 4-time RAW Women's Champion has essentially become Bayley's shadow on SmackDown, her fans are worried that it might be a case of being 'buried'.

However certain reports have stated that there are plans for a Bayley vs Sasha Banks feud in the coming time. But before that feud can happen, Bayley is currently involved in a program with The Lady of WWE - Lacey Evans.

Cagesideseats has revealed the reason why Sasha Banks was taken out of matches with Lacey Evans:

The word is that Sasha Banks is not injured and she’s just been getting taken out of planned matches with Lacey Evans to build to Evans’ title shot against Bayley.

Sasha Banks is one of the favorites to win the Women's Royal Rumble as per the rumor mill, and SportsKeeda's Tom Colohue has stated that Bayley vs Sasha Banks is a match that the management is very keen on making happen.

There is a disappointment among WWE management that they haven't managed to make that match happen yet. This is something they really want to see happen. This is something both women really want to see happen... and it could be sort of be a crowning achievement for Bayley, who has been up and down on the roster so far.

(H/T: SportsKeeda)

