WWE Rumor Roundup - Goldberg refused to win against superstar, Becky Lynch allegedly disliked former champion, Order given to remove a big name from projects (10th July 2021)

We welcome you to another massive installment of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup. The headline itself should have given you a clear idea regarding the major stories that have been covered in today's lineup.

The roundup kicks off with a former WWE star revealing how Goldberg allegedly refused to win a big streak-ending match. The 50-year-old veteran also spoke about Stephanie McMahon assuring him of a 'lifelong' WWE job weeks before his release.

Becky Lynch's name continues to be in the news, but it isn't about her return to the ring this time. Lynch seems to have genuinely disliked a well-known superstar over an incident that happened last year.

We also have all the fresh updates on Daniel Bryan's status and how he has been removed from the company's projects following the expiration of his WWE contract.

Roman Reigns will indeed have the most prominent marquee match at SummerSlam, and WWE has reportedly already locked in a monumental opponent for The Tribal Chief.

The roundup wraps up with all the latest details on Bayley's injury status and backstage reaction to the untimely setback.

#5 Goldberg did not want to end a former WWE Superstar's undefeated streak

Goldberg

Goldberg is one of those legendary stars who has had contrasting reputations on TV and outside the ring. While Goldberg is respected by his peers within the industry, the WWE Hall of Famer has also faced a wide range of accusations from a section of the fanbase for his body of work.

Many people might be quick to label Goldberg a star who didn't want to lose many matches, but there was one instance where the WWE Hall of Famer wasn't too keen on winning against another star.

Former WWE star Rodney Mack (real name Rodney Begnaud) spoke to Wrestling Inc's Nick Hausman and revealed how Goldberg wasn't in favor of going over in their match.

Rodney Mack was involved in a race-related WWE storyline in 2003, and the company booked him to have an undefeated streak over many white competitors as part of the 'White Boy Challenge.'

WWE Raw June 23 2003



Goldberg makes his Madison Square Garden debut, defeating Rodney Mack in a White Boy Challenge pic.twitter.com/Kjpm2oTZyl — Cesar (@theredstandard) May 2, 2016

Goldberg ended Rodney Mack's run of wins and was allegedly apprehensive about the victory. Mack recalled having a solid relationship with Goldberg as they hit it off instantly following their first meeting in the WWE.

Mack revealed that the former Universal Champion didn't want to end the streak, and Rodney was nowhere near to the top in the company to force a change to WWE's creative plans.

"It was great to work with Goldberg," Mack said. "Bill's a great guy; I remember I was one of the first guys he met coming through the locker room in WWE. We just hit it off right off the bat, but it's really easy to do that since Bill's a great guy. You know, he didn't really want to do it [end the streak].... But I'm like, 'I'm not in a position to make a decision on that.'"

Mack also disclosed that Stephanie McMahon assured him and his wife Jazz that they had WWE jobs for life.

However, Stephanie McMahon's assurances came weeks before the stars were fired. Mack and Jazz spent two years with WWE before getting released in 2004, and the couple was also well-liked backstage.

Seventeen years have passed since Mack's WWE release, and he still has no idea why the company abruptly fired him and his wife.

"I have no idea, still to this day," Mack said. "Jazz and I both were told; I think it was by Stephanie. She pulled us to the side and said that we had a job for life. We were great to be around. We were the two most believable people on the roster. All that stuff. I think it was three weeks later or a month or something, not precise, that we got fired. In fact, I think it was right before my birthday."

During the interview, Rodney Mack also discussed the one regret he had regarding Goldberg and his brief time in WWE.

