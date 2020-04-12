WWE Rumor Roundup - On-screen talent tests positive for coronavirus, Vince McMahon changes his mind, Jeff Hardy push - 11th April 2020

A top Superstar is also set to return for a marquee match at WrestleMania 37 in 2021

A WWE Superstar also received a few surprising text messages about her current status

WWE Rumor Roundup.

We really thought that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic would give the rumor mills a much-needed break.

That has hardly been the case as we have many big stories to talk about today.

The biggest story of the day is about WWE reporting its first positive COVID-19 case and there are many backstage details about it that the fans need to know.

How will that affect the upcoming shows? WWE has laid out an ambitious plan to tackle the existing circumstance and deliver content for the next few weeks.

There is also an update about WWE's plans to push a popular veteran in order to stop him from joining AEW.

A megastar has also been tipped to return for next year's WrestleMania and the Superstar in question is expected to get a big push.

We also have an update about Rhea Ripley's status in the company after reports of her not being able to appear on TV began to do the rounds.

We've got a lot to get into in today's lineup so here is the latest edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup:

#5 WWE 'on-screen' talent tests positive for COVID-19

As confirmed by the WWE in the company's official statement sent to Pro Wrestling Sheet, an on-screen WWE talent who is not a part of the in-ring roster tested positive for COVID-19.

The WWE employee got infected during a dinner with a friend who works in the healthcare industry. The company stated that the infected employee, whose name has been redacted, didn't come in contact with anyone in the WWE.

“A WWE employee has tested positive for COVID-19. We believe this matter is low risk to WWE talent and staff, as the individual and a roommate became symptomatic in the days following exposure to two people working in acute health care on the evening of March 26, after WWE’s TV production on a closed set was already complete. The employee had no contact with anyone from WWE since being exposed to those two individuals, is doing well, and made a complete recovery.”

In a positive update, WWE confirmed that the person went into quarantine immediately after testing positive and is now fully recovered.

The report was first revealed by Fightful via a memo that was issued to the Superstars.

It was reported on Fightful Select that Vince McMahon was informed about the positive case a week before he made the decision to continue to air all the upcoming shows live.

The situation was deemed low-risk and the employee has recovered and feels much better now.

The person was termed as an on-screen talent but we still have no details on whether the person in question was either an announcer, interviewer or referee as the identity has been kept under wraps.

