WWE Rumor Roundup: Returning Superstar to get a massive push, Paige responds to Triple H's insensitive 'joke' on her, Former Champions could be leaving for AEW - 17th January 2020

Published Jan 18, 2020

Jan 18, 2020

Paige/Triple H

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we try to bring you the biggest news and rumors from the world of WWE. With the WrestleMania season right around the corner, things are heating up as speculation has begun on who will be winning the Royal Rumble and punching their ticker for The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

On today's edition of the roundup, we will talk about the return plans for Humberto Carrillo, Paige's response to Triple H as well as other WrestleMania plans being discussed, among other things.

So without any further ado, let us take a look at the biggest and most unmissable stories from the day:

#5 Major push being planned for Andrade and Humberto Carrillo

Andrade is currently involved in a heated feud with Rey Mysterio over the US Championship. However, as per WON, the long term plan is for Andrade to feud with Humberto Carrillo upon his return and Rey Mysterio to insert himself in the ongoing program between Seth Rollins and his faction against Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe.

Mysterio was supposed to be the third person in that feud (Owens, Joe and Seth Rollins' faction) but they are working the short-term Mysterio vs. Andrade program until they work their way out of it. Originally, and this doesn’t appear to have changed, the idea was for Andrade to have a longer very serious program over the title with Carrillo as a way to get both guys over as singles Latino stars. But now with Murphy being added to the Rollins group, they are again one short on the face side

(H/T: SportsKeeda)

Carrillo has been out of action ever since he was brutally attacked by Andrade last month. The former 205 Live Superstar already has multiple wins over El Idolo and it will be interesting to see how WWE book this feud upon his return.

