WWE Rumor Roundup - Speculation on another popular name being pregnant, Vince McMahon ending Superstar's singles push, Baron Corbin unhappy and more - 28th June 2020

WWE is also interested in signing one of the hottest free agents in pro wrestling.

Becky Lynch has also reportedly worked hard to push another Superstar.

Becky Lynch and Vince McMahon.

We're back with another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup. It's been a rough week in the WWE as COVID-19, and the #SpeakingOut movement has impacted the business in unprecedented ways.

We have a lot to get into in today's lineup, and it starts with Renee Young revealing that she has a 'big, fat announcement' on the way, and of course, the fans began speculating about the possibility of her being pregnant.

A popular Superstar from RAW may have also fallen out of favor with the WWE management, and it has been reported that Vince McMahon was never a fan of the star in question. There was also a report about Becky Lynch working hard to push another Superstar.

WWE is also interested in signing one of the hottest free agents in professional wrestling. A WWE Superstar from SmackDown was also reportedly unhappy after he was informed that he would be feuding with Matt Riddle.

We'll focus on the stories mentioned above in today's WWE Rumor Roundup. Let's have a look at each one of them in detail:

#5 Renee Young comments on pregnancy rumors

Renee Young took to Twitter recently to reveal that she would be making a 'big, fat announcement' on Wednesday and the fans naturally took it as a hint towards a pregnancy.

Hey y'all!! I'm so so happy, I have a big fat announcement for everyone on Wednesday! 😋

— Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) June 28, 2020

A fan brought up three possibilities about the announcement, and they were either pregnancy, a full recovery from COVID-19 and a return to Canada.

Renee Young responded to the speculation and shot down all three possibilities. The pregnancy rumors, thus, can be put to bed.

Renee Young's WWE status

Renee Young revealed on June 25th that she had tested positive for COVID-19. As things stand, the popular WWE personality is doing much better as the cough is now better. Young felt some heaviness in her chest as of June 25th, but the worst phase has passed and that's good news.

Regarding Renee Young's impending announcement, while the pregnancy speculation can be taken out of the equation, there is a possibility that she announces a new show. WWE Backstage was recently cancelled by Fox. Renee Young could potentially have another show in the pipeline. There is also speculation that Renee Young could announce a cooking show.

All speculation aside, we'll have to wait until Wednesday for the big revelation.

