Money in the Bank is in the books and the PPV ended up being an enjoyable watch, especially the main event.

The men's and women's Money in the Bank ladder matches were simultaneously held at the WWE HQ and there were many takeaways from the match worth noting.

Today's post-PPV special of the WWE Rumor Roundup touches upon all the backstage updates about the show. There is a lot to unpack in the aftermath of the PPV and we take a look at the biggest rumors doing the rounds.

A WWE Superstar could be on his way out of the company after losing at Money in the Bank.

Which title will Otis choose to cash in the MITB contract on? Speculation points towards a title that was never taken into account by previous Money in the Bank briefcase holders.

We also have an interesting note about the Vince McMahon segment from the Money in the Bank main event.

Talking about Vince McMahon, a crazy story was revealed about the WWE boss demonstrating a dangerous stunt during the WrestleMania 36 rehearsals.

Roman Reigns was also trending on social media during Money in the Bank despite his absence from WWE TV. Why did that happen and what does that mean in the grander scheme of things? We may know the answer.

Here is today's daily WWE Rumor Roundup:

#5. Rey Mysterio could be done with WWE

Baron Corbin threw both Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black off the roof at the Money in the Bank and everyone's talking about the aforementioned spot.

Ryan Satin tweeted after the show that there have been rumors of Rey Mysterio possibly leaving the WWE. If the reports are indeed true, then the MITB spot could have been WWE's way of killing Mysterio's character.

Satin also added that he would love to see Black return as a dark entity to get some revenge for being murdered at Money in the Bank.

If the rumors are true and Rey Mysterio is possibly on his way out of WWE, killing off his character by throwing him off the roof is certainly a unique exit. I also like that this allows Aleister Black to return as an even darker entity out for revenge for his murder.

As we had reported earlier, Aleister Black tweeted out an epic photo after 'dying' in the MITB match and the tweet is an obvious hint of a potential character shift for the Superstar.

Rey Mysterio's WWE future after Money in the Bank

Rey Mysterio has maintained social media silence and there are chances that we may have seen the last of the WWE legend, whose contract comes to an end in September.

Wondering how WWE pulled off the spot and what happened after Mysterio and Black were sent flying off the roof? We have the answer here.