Nia Jax setting up Kairi Sane for the buckle bomb in RAW, Brock Lesnar.

The biggest story of the lot is regarding WWE banning a very popular move due to the risk of Superstars suffering injuries.

We have a big update about Brock Lesnar's WWE return and the company's possible plans for the Beast Incarnate. A PPV that was previously in jeopardy of being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic could now go ahead as planned and Brock Lesnar could have a big role to play at the said show.

Seth Rollins' faction could also see more additions as a new report states that the Monday Night Messiah has pitched several names to the WWE management.

We have an update regarding Bray Wyatt's absence from WWE TV, the reason and when he is expected to be back.

WWE is also high on a legendary Superstar's son who could make his in-ring debut soon.

#5 WWE has reportedly banned the buckle bomb

As revealed by Mike Johnson of PWInsider, the powerbomb on the turnbuckles, aka the buckle bomb, has been removed from the list if authorized moves by WWE.

The move, which is popularly used by Seth Rollins, was recently brought under the scanner after it was botched by Nia Jax and Kairi Sane during a recent match on RAW.

Mike Johnson noted the following regarding the move being banned:

World Wrestling Entertainment has opted to remove powerbombs into the turnbuckles aka bucklebombs from the list of authorized moves used by talents during in-ring performances, PWInsider.com has confirmed with multiple sources.

The buckle bomb, unfortunately, has a history of being dangerous, which explains why WWE decided to bar its talents from performing it in the future. Sting's career came to an end when he took a bad buckle bomb bump from Seth Rollins at Night of Champions 2015. The WWE Hall of Famer did admit later that he wasn't in the right position to receive the move.

Why did it take so long for the WWE to ban the buckle bomb?

As noted by Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue WWE didn't ban the move when Finn Balor and Sting got injured years ago as a result of the move, however, the company may have been left with no option but to pull the plug on it due to the latest incident involving Nia Jax and Kairi Sane.

The buckle bomb, at the end of the day, is a move that can seriously injury a Superstar if things go awry and the decision to ban it does seem like the right call from WWE.