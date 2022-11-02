The average age of WWE Superstars is constantly getting younger. Many wrestlers begin training while still in their teens. A lot of them make their pro debuts in their early 20s and some begin even younger. Some of the most notable current Superstars are still incredibly young, like Dominik Mysterio and Austin Theory, who are both 25 years old.

Despite the increasing number of younger stars in the business, there are still some older stars who are competing with guys half their age. Today, we will take a look at some of these more seasoned competitors as we list the five oldest Superstars who are still active today.

#5 - The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar: 45 years old

The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar.

The mold was certainly broken when Brock Lesnar was created. This monster of a man was born and raised in the plains of South Dakota, which is where his diligent work ethic and incredible strength all began.

The Beast Incarnate was a standout athlete in multiple sports, including football and wrestling. In 2000, Lesnar won the Division-1 National Championship as a heavyweight at the University of Minnesota. He would spend a little time in the NFL after taking a hiatus from WWE in 2004, and then the UFC becoming the Heavyweight Champion.

When Lesnar first signed with the company, he was assigned to Ohio Valley Wrestling. After completing his training, he made his main roster debut in 2002, as "The Next Big Thing."

Since arriving, Brock Lesnar has been a constant top-level WWE Superstar. His accolades are endless, with his crowning achievements being his 7 reigns as World Champion, as well as being a 3 time Universal Champion. Lesnar will also be forever remembered as the man who ended The Undertakers' streak at WrestleMania 30.

#4 - The Phenomenal AJ Styles: 45 years old

The Phenomenal AJ Styles

Considered by many of his colleagues and fans alike to be one of the greatest active wrestlers today, AJ Styles is on a level that most only dream of achieving.

Before signing on full-time with WWE, The Phenominal One enjoyed a mountain of success with several other top companies, as well as independent promotions all over the world. NJPW, Ring of Honor, and TNA were just a few of the companies where Styles became a massive star.

AJ Styles made his official WWE debut as a surprise entrant in the 2016 Royal Rumble. Since arriving, Styles has been one of the most consistent top guys on the roster. During his first year with the company, he competed in some of the best feuds in recent memory, including with John Cena, which culminated with an epic contest at SummerSlam.

At 45 years old, AJ is still working at the highest level and continues to stack up titles along the way. Styles has been a WWE Champion 2 times, a WWE United States Champion 3 times, and has also won tag team titles as well. AJ also has a grand slam and triple crown to his credit.

#3 - 3-Time U.S. Champion Bobby Lashley: 46 years old

Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley is one of those types of people who excels at everything he does. Simply put - Bobby wins at life. Before his professional wrestling career, Lashley served his country in the United States Army. He was also a National Champion wrestler at Missouri Valley College as well.

In January of 2005, Bobby Lashley signed with WWE and was assigned to Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW). Not too long after arriving in OVW, Lashley was already competing in main roster dark matches. He made his official main roster television debut on the September 23, 2005, edition of Smackdown, defeating Simon Dean.

The All-Mighty has won the WWE, ECW, and Intercontinental Championships, in which he has all held twice, and is a 3-time United States Champion. Lashley continues to perform at the highest level today, with memorable feuds against the likes of top WWE Superstars such as Brock Lesnar.

#2 - WWE Hall of Famer Edge: 49 years old

The Rated-R Superstar Edge

In 1996, Edge began working for WWE without a contract. He claimed to have been making $210 per week, before signing with the company. Shortly after that, Edge officially signed and his career began to take off almost instantly.

Throughout his career, Edge has been one of the most accomplished Superstars of all time. Edge has won the WWE Championship 11 times, the Intercontinental Championship 5 times, and the tag team championship 14 times. He has also held the United States Championship and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2012.

The Rated R Superstar continues to perform at the highest possible level today, even at 49 years old. He was most recently involved in a storyline with Finn Balor and The Judgment Day.

#1 - 54-time 24/7 champ, R-Truth: 50 years old

R-Truth has provided many years of quality entertainment for the WWE Universe.

Ron Killings grew up in Charlotte, North Carolina. Before becoming a professional wrestler, he was heavily involved in illegal activity, which landed him in jail multiple times, which included serving time in prison.

After being released from prison, Truth was approached by Jackie Crockett about becoming a professional wrestler. At first, Truth was not too interested, as he was focused on making music. But after some thought, he decided to roll the dice, and the rest is history.

In 1999, Killings signed with WWF and was initially assigned to the Memphis developmental roster. After several months in Memphis, R-Truth joined the main roster and was paired with Road Dogg. He was released in 2002 and spent the next few years in TNA. He enjoyed significant success there before returning to WWE in 2008.

Very few Superstars have ever been as adored as R-Truth. He is undoubtedly one of the most underrated active stars today. Despite the 24/7 Championship being a comical title, Truth has held that title with pride 54 times. He has also held the United States Championship twice, as well as the retired Hardcore Title.

R-Truth might be 50 years young, but he still consistently entertains millions of fans. Truth has remained loyal to the company and the fans for many years and will likely continue to do so for years to come.

