WWE SmackDown: 4 things that should happen on the go-home show before Royal Rumble

WWE SmackDown takes place two days before the Royal Rumble, and it should be distinctly clear that the company would try to do everything in its power to make this episode as the best and most talked-about one to hype the event that starts the road to WrestleMania.

Roman Reigns will undoubtedly be the focal point of the show and will be involved in one or maybe two segments. However, the amount of work needed to create something compelling would require more of those segments. This is where the creative team of the Blue brand would try to create something worthwhile for the fans to remember as well as be intrigued for the Royal Rumble.

It is with this in mind that we list down aspects that will contribute to the excitement of the fans, and also hype the Royal Rumble event.

#4 Bayley and Sasha Banks carry out a sneak attack on Lacey Evans

Lacey Evans has gotten a great push and that is why she is the #1 contender for the SmackDown Women's Championship at the Royal Rumble event. In an attempt to hype the match, Lacey Evans could come to the ring and call out Bayley and Sasha, but instead, she gets a sneak attack from the champion and Banks.

This would help her get over as a babyface, and even if she doesn't get the win at the Royal Rumble, this would be a great story that could continue until WrestleMania.

