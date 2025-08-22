WWE SmackDown Results: John Cena knocked out! Former world champ returns (8/22/25)

Becky Lynch kicked off WWE SmackDown from Dublin, Ireland, and got a massive reaction from the crowd.Becky reminisced about watching her first WWE live show at the same arena before talking about how Ireland didn't deserve tonight's show for supporting Lyra Valkyria and not her.Becky said she was the first woman to win a WrestleMania main event and bragged about her other achievements before the crowd chanted for CM Punk. She was going off on other Irish celebrities like Bono, before Tiffany Stratton showed up to interrupt her.Nia Jax showed up as well and agreed with Becky that Dublin was awful. Jax and Becky attacked Stratton before Jade Cargill came out to even the odds. Cargill kicked Jax out of the ring, and Becky retreated before Nick Aldis came out and booked a tag match between the two duos.WWE SmackDown Results (August 22, 2025):The Miz &amp; Carmelo Hayes def. Motor City Machine GunsPiper Niven def. CharlotteThe Street Profits def. The MFTsTiffany Stratton &amp; Jade Cargill def. Becky Lynch &amp; Nia JaxWWE SmackDown Results: The Miz &amp; Carmelo Hayes vs. Motor City Machine GunsThe Miz wanted to start the match, but Melo tagged himself in with Sabin in the other corner. The Miz tagged himself moments into the match, and the two were sent outside before Sabin took them out with a big dive to the floor.Back in the ring, The Miz was isolated, and MCMG got some big double team moves before Melo broke up the pin attempt.Melo tagged in and was going for the top rope finisher, but The Miz snuck in a tag of his own, allowing MCMG to get a takedown off the distraction. The Miz came back in and got the pin on Sabin off the distraction before getting the win.Result: The Miz &amp; Carmelo Hayes def. Motor City Machine GunsGrade: CJimmy Uso was backstage on SmackDown, talking about being a dad soon, and Sami Zayn congratulated him. Solo and the gang came over to taunt them, and Jimmy told them off before SmackDown moved on.WWE SmackDown Results: Charlotte vs. Piper NivenCharlotte got some big boots early on and was in control of the match, but a distraction from Chelsea Green allowed Niven to get the takedown. Flair was sent outside before Niven dragged her back inside and took a big back body drop.Charlotte broke out of a headlock before Niven took her down with a running crossbody. Flair came back with a spear for a near fall before Green and Fyre caused distractions, making sure to break up the Figure Four Leglock. Piper hit the Michinoku Driver off the distraction before getting the win.Result: Piper Niven def. CharlotteGrade: BJohn Cena was out next on SmackDown and was immediately interrupted by Logan Paul. Logan made fun of the Irish crowd, calling them drunk, washed up, and leprechauns. Paul then called Cena 'an actor who knows how to wrestle' before saying that 'he has been doing the same five moves for 23 years'.Cena finally got on the mic and said that Paul's success made him upset. He added that Paul was a disappointment, and sadly, he was here to stay. Cena mocked Paul, who was using WWE as a branding opportunity, before turning over the Prime drink cart.John went on and said that Paul was undeserving, unlike stars like AJ Styles and Dominik Mysterio. Logan slapped Cena's hat off his head, and the latter hit the Attitude Adjustment on Paul before SmackDown moved on.Drew McIntyre stopped Logan Paul backstage and said that Paul was afraid of Cena. Logan denied it before Drew told him to make it right tonight and do &quot;whatever it takes.&quot;WWE SmackDown Results: The MFTs vs. The Street ProfitsMontez Ford was isolated in the ring early on and took some big moves before Dawkins was finally tagged in. JC Mateo and Tonga Loa were sent outside before Solo and Talla Tonga tried to interfere.JC hit Tour of the Islands off the distraction and got a near fall. Talla tried to interfere once more before Jimmy Uso attacked him with a steel chair.Jimmy Uso and Sami Zayn attack the MFTs mid-matchTalla recovered and chased Jimmy into the crowd before Sami Zayn came in and took Solo down on the announce desk before getting the Helluva Kick. Back in the ring, Montez hit the Frog Splash on JC and got the win.Result: The Street Profits def. The MFTsGrade: CR-Truth was set to face Aleister Black, but he came on the Titantron to say that he accidentally ended up in Dublin, Georgia, instead of Dublin, Ireland. Truth added that he got his friend to fill in for him instead.R-Truth showed up in the wrong DublinFormer World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest made his return after being out for weeks and attacked Aleister. Officials came in to stop the brawl and managed to separate them before SmackDown moved on.Drew McIntyre was out next, and we still didn't have an update on Cody Rhodes, who went through an announce desk after taking a Claymore.Drew mocked the champ, saying that he should take some time off before Randy Orton snuck up behind him and hit him with the RKO. Drew was down before SmackDown moved on, and we headed for the main event.The Viper strikesWWE SmackDown Results: Becky Lynch &amp; Nia Jax vs. Tiffany Stratton &amp; Jade CargillStratton sent Nia and Becky outside right off the bat and hit a big dive to the floor, taking down both opponents. Nia came back with an assisted leg drop on her former tag team partner before Becky tagged in.Cargill came in as well and got a big fallaway slam before hitting the spinning powerbomb. Jax got the tag and got the takedown before Jade came back with a powerbomb. Lynch fled the ring before Stratton hit the moonsault and Jade hit the splash for the win.Result: Tiffany Stratton &amp; Jade Cargill def. Becky Lynch &amp; Nia JaxGrade: B+In the final moments of SmackDown, John Cena was headed out of the arena when Nick Aldis tried to talk to him. Logan Paul ran in out of nowhere, knocked out Cena with a big punch, and ran off.John Cena knocked out!Cena was out cold on the ground, and Nick checked on him as SmackDown went off the air.