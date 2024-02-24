WWE SmackDown kicked off with footage of the Men's and Women's Elimination Chamber competitors showing up to the arena. We got some words from the superstars and the commentary team to hype the Premium Live Event before heading for our first match of the night.

Tiffany Stratton def. Liv Morgan

Bron Breakker def. Dante Chen

Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate def. Judgment Day

AOP def. The Street Profits

Drew McIntyre def. LA Knight via DQ

Stratton was trying to escape the ring early on, but Liv went after her and sent her into the barricades and the steel steps. Tiffany headed back inside and hit a double stomp before getting a near fall.

Liv got a knee strike in the corner before reaching the top rope Codebreaker for a near fall. Stratton came back with a slap before Bianca Belair interfered, and the distraction allowed Stratton to get the win with a roll-up.

Result: Tiffany Stratton def. Liv Morgan

Grade: B

Drew McIntyre was in an interview and said that his career had led to the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, and he needed to win it. Bobby Lashley came in to make fun of him before moving on.

Ashante 'Thee' Adonis and Cedric Alexander were backstage, trying new outfits to see what would suit them.

Roman Reigns was backstage and asked Jimmy Uso why he showed up to RAW this week. Jimmy tried to say that Paul Heyman had asked him to, and Roman laughed and said that he was the one who had called the shots.

Heyman informed the group that Grayson Waller was in the arena before we headed for the next match.

Bron Breakker vs. Dante Chen on WWE SmackDown

Bron Breakker made his SmackDown debut tonight against Dante Chen from NXT. Bron started with some big hip tosses and got a headlock in but was broken up.

The NXT Tag Team Champion hit a big Steiner Liner and followed up with a big spear before picking up the easy win.

Result: Bron Breakker def. Dante Chen

Grade: C

Wilde and Del Toro of LWO were backstage, and Elektra Lopez walked up to them to tell them they had chosen the wrong team before Humberto and Garza attacked them from behind.

Santos Escobar also came in to threaten the duo before SmackDown moved on.

Judgment Day vs. Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate on WWE SmackDown

Bate was in the ring early on with JD before Dunne came in off the hot tag, and Judgment Day was in trouble early in the match. McDonagh isolated Bate in their corner and tagged Dominik for some big moves.

Bate managed to escape, and it was him and Dunne who isolated Dom next and hit a big double stomp. British Strong Style was sent outside before they came back with a double suplex on JD, but Dom blocked it.

Dom and JD took some big shots in the corner before Bate hit the airplane spin and dropped Mysterio outside. JD took the airplane spin as well before Dunne and Bate got a near fall.

JD hit a moonsault, but Dunne got his knees up before Mysterio came in with a 619. Dominik was kicked off the apron before JD took the Double Tyler Driver 97 in the ring for the win.

Result: Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate def. Judgment Day

The rest of Judgment Day came out to attack Dunne and Bate, but the duo fought them off and retreated backstage before SmackDown moved on.

Grade: B

Paul Heyman walked up to Grayson Waller backstage and told him that Roman Reigns wanted to see him.

We saw that Dakota Kai was supposedly attacked backstage and was being carried away by officials.

The Street Profits vs. AOP on WWE SmackDown

Montez Ford and Akam started the match, but the AOP immediately isolated Ford. Dawkins came in and sent AOP outside before getting a big dive, but after a break on SmackDown, AOP was back in control with Ford in the ring.

Rezar was sent into the ring post before tags were made, and Dawkins came in with a big elbow. Dawkins got a near fall before taking a boot to the face before Ford broke up the following pin.

Montez was sent outside before Dawkins dodged the finisher in the ring. Ford came back and hit a Superblockbuster with Dawkins before Karrion Kross pushed Ford off the top rope.

Bobby Lashley attacked Kross but was sent into the ring post before Kross hit him in the shoulder with a steel chair. Lashley was down, and Ford tried to take Kross out, but the distraction allowed AOP to pick up the win.

Result: AOP def. The Street Profits

Grade: B+

Bayley came in to talk to Dakota, and the former women's champ agreed that they should work together to take down IYO and the Kabuki Warriors.

Waller showed up to the Bloodline locker room, and Roman told him to sit down before saying that he wanted to tell Grayson something, but it was for 'his ears only.'

We could not hear the big secrets since the cameras cut out as we headed for the main event.

Lashley was recovering after the brawl earlier when Drew McIntyre showed up to tell him that he'd pray for Bobby.

LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre on WWE SmackDown

Logan Paul joined the commentary team before the match started, and the crowd was booing him before he went up to mock the crowd from the barricades. In the ring, Knight got some early takedowns before taking the Glasgow Kiss.

Knight sent Drew outside and got a diving clothesline before Drew returned to the floor with a huge hip toss. Kevin Owens showed up with a steel chair before joining the commentary team and before Drew got a big move off the apron. After a break, Drew took a Superplex but hit the Futureshock DDT before Knight dodged the claymore.

Knight smashed Drew's head on the announce desk before KO got involved and was sent to the announce desk before Owens went after Drew, and the match was called.

Result: Drew McIntyre def. LA Knight via DQ

Knight took Drew out with the BFT before Lashley came in with a spear. Owens got the stunner on Logan before Drew came back with the claymore.

Drew was celebrating when Randy came out with the RKO and took him out before SmackDown went off the air.

Grade: B