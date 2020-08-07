4 Superstars who are a doubt and 9 who will surely miss WWE SummerSlam 2020

One of the biggest PPVs of the year for WWE, SummerSlam, will be held later this month, which will be the 33rd edition of the show. SummerSlam 2020 will not be held at the original venue, Boston's TD Garden, with WWE likely to announce a new venue soon.

The most recent reports have suggested that WWE is set to host the show in New Jersey. This will be a departure from recent pay-per-views, as WWE has hosted them at the Performance Center.

SummerSlam 2020 will have quite a few titles on the line, which should make it an exciting, action-packed pay-per-view. But, the show will also miss out on quite a few big names.

Here, we take a look 4 Superstars who are doubts and 9 who will surely miss WWE SummerSlam 2020:

Kofi Kingston - Will surely miss SummerSlam 2020

Last month, former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston revealed that he will be taking a break from WWE as he suffered an injury which will keep him out of action for a while. The SmackDown Superstar revealed that he will be out of action for six weeks.

Was this a legitimate injury, or was Kingston taken off air for some other reason? According to Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue, Kofi Kingston did not suffer an injury and that he is fine. He has been given some time off to take a quarantine period to see his family:

"Kofi is absolutely fine. He has just been given six weeks off to take a quarantine period, go and see his family, take a quarantine period and then come back to work."

Tom further stated that WWE have given Superstars the option to take a break, which is what Kofi has done. With him out for six weeks, he will miss SummerSlam 2020, which will take place on August 23, 2020.