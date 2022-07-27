WWE SummerSlam 2022: 5 matches that should have been on the card

The WWE Universe is eagerly awaiting SummerSlam 2022, which takes place this Saturday. The Premium Live Event will emanate from Nashville, Tennessee.

The Biggest Party of the Summer will feature some breathtaking bouts between top superstars, with multiple championships on the line.

However, the card for the event could have been even better, had it not been for a few poor booking decisions as well as injuries.

In this article, we look at five matches that should have been on the card for SummerSlam 2022.

#5. Madcap Moss vs Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship

The newcomers might have battled for the gold

Madcap Moss is fresh off a lengthy feud against Happy Corbin. He has banished his funny side, becoming ever more serious about his future in the company. WWE should have taken this chance to give him a championship opportunity.

Gunther hasn't defended his Intercontinental Championship for quite some time now. This is why Madcap would have been a perfect opponent for The Ring General, especially at SummerSlam 2022. Moss needs someone to spark a rivalry with and the fellow powerhouse Gunther is seemingly perfect as an antagonist. Both are on par with their raw strength, grappling techniques and varied skill sets.

Gunther would be the favorite to win such a bout. However, even if Madcap lost, WWE could have built him up as a future champion. The babyface challenger could have obtained a much-needed chance to connect with the audience as a title challenger.

Meanwhile, Gunther's dominant run as champion would have strengthened to a whole new level. Fans can still expect the two superstars to meet one-on-one inside the ring in the future, but not at SummerSlam 2022.

#4. Sheamus vs Drew McIntyre - Good Old Fashioned Irish Donnybrook Match

Who do you think will win the Irish Donnybrook match between Sheamus and Drew McIntyre and earn a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal title at Clash At The Castle?

Adam Pearce recently made it official that Sheamus would be against Drew McIntyre in a Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match on the next episode of SmackDown. Basically a No Holds Barred match, it would feature the fair use of shillelaghs, a traditional Irish weapon.

It is bizarre that this showdown is not a part of SummerSlam 2022. The big stage of Nashville, Tennesse would have enhanced the feud between Sheamus and Drew McIntyre, culminating it with a cracker of a match then and there.

The bout could still take place at SummerSlam 2022 if the match on SmackDown is inconclusive. WWE does need a winner between The Scottish Warrior and The Celtic Warrior in time for the build to Clash at the Castle, as the winner will challenge for the Undisputed World Title in Cardiff.

#3. John Cena vs Theory

John Cena against Theory is yet to be seen

The social media heat between Theory and John Cena has amounted to nothing so far. From being rumored as a dream match at Money in the Bank and subsequently at SummerSlam, it seems like The Cenation Leader might not return to the ring anytime soon.

Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Radio noted that Cena is busy shooting for the HBO series Peacemaker Season 2. This could possibly be the reason why his potential bout against Theory at SummerSlam 2022 was scrapped. Another reason could be that WWE is holding off the fight for The Grandest Stage Of Them All, WrestleMania 39.

It is still quite disappointing for the fans to have not witnessed John Cena against Theory, the franchise star against the future of WWE. The two superstars could have sparked an iconic rivalry at SummerSlam 2022, which would have instantly elevated Mr. Money in the Bank.

#2. Edge vs Finn Balor at SummerSlam 2022

SummerSlam 2022 might have seen The Demon side of Balor

The possibility of Edge returning at SummerSlam 2022 is at an all-time high. The multiple vignettes released by WWE give hints about his imminent return and this might be the case this Saturday. Yet, The Rated-R Superstar is not booked for any bout.

Edge's appearance at the upcoming event is most likely to be an interference. Just when The Judgment Day is close to defeating The Mysterios, The Ultimate Opportunist could cause a distraction with his entry, enabling the latter to pick up a victory.

Although the scenario is exciting, a match between the newest member of The Judgment Day and its previous leader would have been more exciting at SummerSlam 2022.

WWE is expecting to gain from the "shock factor" of Edge's return. However, fans know it's the 11-time world champion who is returning, probably as Brood Edge. The same against Finn Balor in the upcoming event might have been a hit, even more so if Balor dug deep within himself and unleashed his Demon persona.

In a clash of dark souls, only one would have crowned himself the ultimate evil.

#1. Randy Orton vs Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Would The Viper have gotten better of The Tribal Chief?

Randy Orton was reportedly set to face off against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2022. This was following their Tag Team Title loss by RK-Bro against The Usos.

It would have been epic if The Viper took down The Head of the Table, shaking the very core of The Bloodline, after fans had thought that Orton and Riddle were on the losing side of the feud.

Unfortunately, that didn’t happen, but it wasn’t WWE’s fault. A back injury caused Orton to miss out on the dream match. Following that, Riddle was booked against Reigns for the WWE Title but failed to pick the win.

The Original Bro can never challenge The Tribal Chief again as per a stipulation. With the company lacking top-level babyfaces, WWE eventually looked towards Brock Lesnar's return as a challenger.

The stale Reigns-Lesnar feud is the last thing fans would have wanted. Randy Orton, undoubtedly, would have been an exciting opponent for The Tribal Chief. He has a knack of pulling an "RKO Outta Nowhere", striking the opponent off-guard and winning titles before the previous champion even realizes what just happened.

It remains to be seen if the company gives The Apex Predator another shot at the world title after his return.

