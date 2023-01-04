WWE Superstars who suffered injuries over the festive period

2022 saw numerous WWE Superstars getting injured during a match. Some were so serious that the fight needed to be stopped by the officiating referee.

A case in point was during the Holiday season when WWE went on a grind with their series of live shows alongside RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. During these events, some of the promotion’s superstars suffered injuries and are likely to be sidelined for a while to recuperate.

No matter how mindful a pro wrestler is in making moves during a match, accidents can still happen, and it is just one of the risks a WWE Superstar is willing to take for the love of the sport.

Here are some of the WWE Superstars who suffered in-ring injuries over the Holidays

#4. Kevin Owens on WWE SmackDown

Kevin Owens recently teamed up with WWE Superstar John Cena to face the duo of Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn during the final SmackDown of 2022. After their match, however, fans took notice of Owens being busted open. This came after The Tribal Chief blindsided him during the match.

It is believed that Reigns may have issued a receipt to KO by intentionally striking The Prizefighter after what happened in a specific spot during their match at Survivor Series WarGames. For those unaware, Owens slapped Reigns on the head, which was believed to have resulted in Reigns suffering a ruptured eardrum.

Reigns was said to be upset about what he received from Owens. According to reports, an altercation backstage ensued after the said match. The good part was that the parties involved got into their cooler heads after a while.

#3. Legado Del Fantasma’s Santos Escobar - Madison Square Garden Live Event

TheSpotlightNews.com

Looks like Santos Escobar suffered a knee injury at #WWEMSG

A ladder match is one of the most dangerous contests in the squared circle, as many brawlers have suffered injuries over the years. A recent injury happened to Legado Del Fantasma member Santos Escobar.

During the December 26 live event at Madison Square Garden, Escobar competed in a five-man ladder match. He was up against fellow WWE Superstars - Kofi Kingston, Madcap Moss, Shinsuke Nakamura, and current champion Gunther, who was defending his title.

In one spot during the match, Escobar suffered a nasty bump after Kingston delivered a double stomp but landed a bit too hard on his knee. The referee threw the 'X sign,' and Escobar required help to walk after the match.

Fortunately, the WWE Superstar was deemed okay after the botch and will not be sidelined.

#2. AJ Styles - Hershey Live Event

The Phenomenal AJ Styles is another WWE Superstar injured in a match during the holiday season.

This, too, happened during a WWE live event on December 29 at Hershey. He teamed up with Mia Yim and Karl Anderson against The Judgment Day’s Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor.

AJ went for a Styles Clash on Balor, but this got countered, and he was dunked over the top rope. From that moment on, fans saw Styles instantly grab his left leg and ankle. Yim and Anderson quickly checked on him, and it was not long before the referee raised the “X” sign marking the end of the match.

AJ Styles: Just want you guys to know that I'm ok. Broken ankle is what I'm dealing with. No surgery, this just takes some time to recover. This will be the longest I've ever been out of the ring. Thanks for the prayers and get well wishes.

The Phenomenal tweeted an update on his status. He stated that he suffered a broken ankle during the match, and thankfully, it won’t require any surgery. Here’s to hoping that he can make it to this year’s Royal Rumble.

Worth the mention: WWE Superstar Seth Rollins - RAW

The festive season may be over, but this injury happened recently and needs to be included in this list.

Reports suggest that Seth Rollins may have been seriously injured during the first episode of RAW for 2023.

The Visionary and current WWE United States Champion Austin Theory crossed paths anew as the latter defended the title.

E.C. Dangerously

The ref just threw up the "X" for Seth Rollins who seems to have legit hurt his knee.



Corey Graves ran over and started fussing at people to come help.



Same knee he injured in 2015.

Unfortunately, Rollins hurt his knee during the match.

Fans claim to have seen the referee raise the “X” symbol, signaling that something serious happened to the WWE Superstar. It is believed to be the same knee that got injured back in 2015 that kept him from performing for quite a while. Corey Graves was also seen rushing towards Rollins as clips of him requesting help have surfaced online.

#1. Gunther - SmackDown

Tony: That chair shot Gunther took. Looks pretty nasty, apparently got busted open

It wasn’t just Kevin Owens that got injured during the last SmackDown for 2022. The reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther got involved in a botched spot during their match against Braun Strowman.

The Monster of All Monsters challenged The Ring General for his IC Title, which the latter accepted. However, the rest of The Imperium joined the fray to gang up on Strowman, as this was Ricochet’s queue to aid the outnumbered Strowman.

Armed with a steel chair, the high-flyer came in swinging. While Gunther was on his way out of the ring, he got hit and was busted open. Medical personnel rushed in to attend to the WWE Superstar as he walked away from the ring, holding a towel on his head.

Albeit that nasty chair shot, he was deemed fine and will again defend the IC Title against Strowman.

