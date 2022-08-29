WWE Legend set to return? - 5 Women who could make their in-ring return before the end of 2022

The WWE Women's roster has been on a roll since Triple H took control as head of creative.

Breakthrough superstars are strengthening the main roster, the Tag Team Championship has been refueled, and we even have exciting challengers for the individual titles.

Yet, some are missing out on such rapid growth. Most of these superstars are on a hiatus due to injuries, whether kayfabe or legitimate. While some could take weeks to make a comeback, others could take months, although their absence probably won't extend to 2023.

On this list, we will look at five female superstars who could make their return before the end of 2022.

#5. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

Fans were ecstatic when Trish Stratus returned to WWE in her hometown of Toronto, Canada. She acknowledged the crowd in one of her iconic babyface promos. However, she was interrupted by Bayley, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.

The WWE Hall of Famer did tease an in-ring return during her confrontation with Bayley on RAW. She could play a vital role in the upcoming six-woman tag team match at Clash at the Castle, setting up a rivalry for the company to capitalize on.

Trish Stratus looks to be in the best shape of her life, and it is no surprise that she could be back in action before the end of 2022.

A possible rematch against Charlotte Flair will play into fans' dreams, yearning for the iconic SummerSlam 2019 bout to be bested!

#4. Charlotte Flair

The Nature Girl

Speaking of Charlotte, she has been on a hiatus since WrestleMania Backlash, where she lost to Ronda Rousey. While the storyline was that Flair suffered a broken arm, the actual reason was that she needed time for her wedding with AEW star Andrade El Idolo.

The Queen is rumored to return soon as her wedding ceremonies with the AEW star are over. Also, Charlotte's "year-long" contract with WWE may end soon, prompting the company to utilize the superstar. She still has to make up for the time she lost during her break.

The former SmackDown women's champion could pop up at Clash at the Castle and confront the champion. It would be surreal if fans witnessed The Queen highlight herself as the next challenger following Shayna Baszler's victory over Liv Morgan.

#3. Zelina Vega

The Queen's Crown Tournament winner suffered an undisclosed injury during Saturday Night's Live Event back in May 2022. It was inflicted during her match against Bianca Belair on the April 11 edition of RAW, following which she was expected to be out of action for six to eight weeks.

Zelina Vega has teased her return multiple times on social media. WWE could be in the planning process for a comeback, deliberating on how to push the former Tag Team Champion.

Vega's second run was more impressive than the first, but it fizzled once she split with her partner Carmella.

#2. Carmella

The Crown Princess

'Mella suffered a nasty injury on the head during a WWE Live Event on August 7. The incident apparently occurred due to a botched flip by Bianca Belair off the second rope.

Renowned for being the inaugural Miss Money in the Bank, Carmella is expected to return this year as she isn't dealing with a serious injury. She might even be ready to come back, but WWE's strict concussion protocols are probably holding her back.

Carmella acted as a "rival replacement" for Bianca Belair after Bayley suffered an injury in July the previous year. Now that The Role Model is back, Mella's potential inclusion in the feud for the Women's Title would be awesome.

#1. Victoria could return in 2022

Almost twelve years later, The Black Widow made a surprising return at the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble match. She put on a brave fight before being eliminated by Shayna Baszler.

The two-time Women's Champion recently disclosed that she would be happy to return to WWE. This was followed by Trish Stratus' legendary comeback.

The Stratusfaction Specialist insisted on Victoria being inducted to the Hall of Fame, and fans would love to witness the 51-year-old get the recognition after a one-off inside the ring.

Victoria named multiple superstars she would like to square off inside the ring. Among these were names such as Charlotte Flair and Natalya. WWE could play Genie to her wishes in the coming months, setting a match at Extreme Rules later this year.

Did you know Charlotte Flair was one of the highest-earning superstars in the previous year? Check out four others who competed with her in the video below!

Remember how Noam Dar used to say Alicia Fox? He teaches the Sportskeeda Universe right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi