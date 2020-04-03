WWE WrestleMania 36 Predictions: 16 matches, 5 title changes?

WrestleMania will air across two nights for the first time ever.

With the likes of Becky Lynch, Brock Lesnar, and Goldberg all set to defend their titles, who'll spring a surprise?

Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar

No matter what happens at WrestleMania 36, WWE’s biggest event of the year will go down as one of the most memorable in the company’s history.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, WWE has moved the annual extravaganza from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida to the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, with matches being pre-recorded over a week in advance without any fans in attendance.

One more notable change is that, for the first time ever, this year’s WrestleMania will air across two nights on April 4 and 5.

A total of 16 matches have been announced for the show, including Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre (WWE Championship) and Edge vs. Randy Orton (Last Man Standing), while John Cena will compete in his first match in over a year when he takes on “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

You can watch Sportskeeda’s Gary Cassidy and Wrestling Inc’s Raj Giri give their take on WrestleMania 36 in the video below, or continue reading to run through the possible winners of every match on the two-night card.

#1 NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

While some WrestleMania cards are usually predictable and full of babyface victories, there are many matches at this year’s event that are surprisingly difficult to call.

Charlotte Flair’s experience and big-match history gives her the advantage going into this NXT Women’s Championship encounter, but a defeat against the up-and-coming Rhea Ripley is unlikely to harm the WrestleMania 35 main-eventer’s reputation as one of the most decorated champions in WWE history.

Simply put, if Ripley loses and Flair wins, Ripley’s credibility as WWE’s next top female Superstar would be damaged. However, if Ripley wins and Flair loses, Ripley’s credibility would sky-rocket and Flair would quickly be able to overcome the defeat.

Advertisement

With that in mind, let’s go for Ripley to retain.

Prediction: Rhea Ripley def. Charlotte Flair

1 / 9 NEXT