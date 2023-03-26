WWE WrestleMania 39: 3 superstars who could turn heel and 2 who could turn babyface

With WrestleMania 39 on the horizon, WWE fans are expecting some blockbuster action along with some shocking scenarios. "WrestleMania Goes Hollywood" will emanate from the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California on April 1 and 2.

Rivalries and storylines are put to rest at The Grandest Stage Of Them All. Thus, WWE usually chooses to turn the switch on some interesting character changes leading to summer events. It refreshes the main roster and makes room for more long-term storylines.

WWE has dropped subtle teasers of character turns on the way to the two-night event, while reports and speculations have had their say on creative plans for the future. Without further ado, let's check out three superstars who could turn heel and two who could turn babyface at WWE WrestleMania 39.

#5. Heel: Angelo Dawkins betraying his partner will give both WWE superstars a fresh start

Four teams fight to gain glory at the Showcase of the Immortals

A prolific tag team, The Streets Profits has been a huge favorite of the WWE Universe. They have regularly contended for the tag team championships throughout their main roster run. However, the past few months have been quite a test as the iconic team has significantly suffered from a drought of gold.

Dave Meltzer noted that The Street Profits are headed for a split in the future. It was Austin Theory who planted the seeds for a rift between Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford. Both were handed disappointing losses on RAW. Theory also went to great lengths to punish Dawkins by applying a post-match STF. Ford was too late to save his partner.

The Street Profits will fight in a Fatal-Four Way Tag Team Showcase Match at WrestleMania 39. With their morale at an all-time low, a loss at the Show of Shows could make Dawkins turn on his partner. WWE may then develop Angelo Ford as a huge crowd favorite while powerhouse Dawkins plays the rampaging villain.

#4. Face: Rhea Ripley is the most popular wrestler in the RAW Women's Division

Rhea Ripley has been on a sensational run in WWE since joining Judgment Day. The Nightmare has pulverized both men and women, riding high on momentum and set to face the SmackDown Women’s Champion at WrestleMania 39.

Ripley is a huge favorite to dethrone Charlotte Flair during the rumored main event of Night 1. If she does achieve this feat, the RAW star may be separated from her faction, Judgment Day. Rhea, the enforcer of the stable, will have to stick to the blue brand with potentially Dominik by her side.

WWE fans adore the notorious ‘Mami’ on the red brand Sooner or later, the creative will have to turn Rhea Ripley into a babyface. WrestleMania is a good time to make Rhea acknowledge Charlotte as a worthy opponent and start a babyface run on the roster. Meanwhile, Dominik could make amends with his father Rey Mysterio after their 'Mania fight.

#3. Heel: Drew McIntyre has a long overdue character change

The friendship between Sheamus and Drew McIntyre will be put to the test at WrestleMania 39. Both superstars have been respectful of each other's victory to cement their contender spot for the Intercontinental Championship. However, The Scottish Warrior did tease a heel turn on Sheamus.

Before the Fatal 5-Way Qualifying Match for the Intercontinental Title, a brawl broke out between all competitors. Sheamus and McIntyre cleared the ring with their teamwork. Yet, when The Celtic Warrior's back was turned, Drew was seen eyeing him for a Claymore Kick before Karrion Kross stole the spotlight.

Each man would be there for himself at WrestleMania 39. It's common knowledge for friends to turn foes after a high-profile match. Drew hasn't had a title opportunity since Clash at the Castle in August. Thus, a potential loss at WrestleMania 39 would make him snap and he could vent his post-match frustrations on Sheamus.

#2. Face: Jey Uso may cost Roman Reigns his world titles

Jey Uso tried to save Sami Zayn at the Elimination Chamber event

The Right Hand Man turned his back on The Blooodline at the Royal Rumble after witnessing the torture Sami Zayn was put through. Yet, he betrayed his former friend on the March 7 episode of RAW to give precedence to the Samoan family, particularly his twin Jimmy.

Now that The Usos have reunited, the focus has shifted to Solo Sikoa. The storyline constantly hinted at his inability to live up to The Tribal Chief's expectations. Doubts on whether Jey rejoined The Bloodline to save Jimmy or serve Roman Reigns have taken a backseat.

If The Usos lose the Undisputed Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 39, the blame will fall on Reigns. Jimmy and Jey have constantly assisted Roman in his fights but the support hasn't been reciprocated. Jey Uso could potentially be the first to refuse to help The Tribal Chief in his fight against Cody Rhodes on Night Two of WrestleMania 39.

#1. Heel: Trish Stratus could play a larger role after WrestleMania 39

Having returned to WWE last month, Trish Stratus has been a side character in Lita and Becky Lynch's championship story. The trio is set to fight Damage CTRL at WrestleMania 39. Stratus' future after the April event looked bleak until recent reports suggested that she will stick around till August.

Following her fight against Charlotte Flair in 2019, Trish Stratus teased the idea of battling another revolutionary in the women's division. WWE seems to have caught on to the dream fight. Becky and Trish will reportedly fight at SummerSlam. A heel turn by the latter makes sense since Big Time Becks' villainous run was unimpressive.

Subtle hints of Trish's heel turn were seen on RAW. WWE could give a bigger teaser at WrestleMania 39. Damage CTRL's potential victory by pinning Trish Stratus may lead her to blame Lita and Lynch for spoiling her return match. The next few months could then focus on Stratus and Lynch's difficult relationship.

