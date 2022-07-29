5 AEW factions that can become the first World Trios Champions at All Out 2022

AEW finally made their long-anticipated announcement that there will be a tournament to crown the inaugural AEW Trios Champions at All Out 2022 on September 4 in Chicago, Illinois.

During this past week's Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen, AEW commentators Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Taz revealed the news and displayed the gorgeous titles for the first time.

Trios titles are something fans have clamored for the longest time. The roster is stacked with popular stables to could feasibly compete for the titles. The company already has one of the best tag team divisions in the industry currently.

Coupled with owner Tony Khan's love for factions and multi-man matches, it's a logical next step to introduce a championship that rewards the best 6-man teams in AEW.

Here are five factions that would make excellent candidates to be crowned the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions.

#5. Best Friends and Orange Cassidy

Best Friends and Orange Cassidy have been with AEW since its inception and have contributed greatly to the company's success. Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta are an underrated tag team, while OC is consistently one of the most popular characters in the promotion.

Despite his slacker gimmick, Cassidy can deliver great matches when given a chance. The latest example will be his recent match against NJPW's Will Ospreay at Forbidden Door for the IWGP United States Championship.

The trio has also competed regularly in six-man bouts, displaying natural chemistry. What makes this team such a great contender to be the first-ever champs is how beloved all three men are. Tony Khan shouldn't ignore the thunderous cheers the trio gets every time they enter the arena.

It is hard to imagine that the stable hasn't won any championship yet. They have the perfect mix of fast-paced action, star quality, and babyface charisma. It will be a well-deserved reward for this long-running trio to become the first ever AEW World Trios Champions.

#4. The Jericho Appreciation Society

The Jericho Appreciation Society is the newest faction on the block, but they are regularly on television. They are also embroiled in one of the biggest feuds in AEW, thanks to Chris Jericho's name value and his rivalry with Eddie Kingston.

In fact, their blockbuster matches with the Blackpool Combat Club at Double or Nothing and Blood & Guts prove that they are worthy of being the lead heel act in the promotion for the foreseeable future.

Jericho and Jake Hager have known each other for so long, and their chemistry is on point. Whether they add Sammy Guevara for a mini Inner Circle reunion or go with the newer trio of "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard, "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker, and Daniel Garcia, any combination of the six would make an excellent case to be the Trios Champs.

Imagine if AEW introduced the Freebird Rule, it would make for an even more compelling storyline prop to allow all the members of JAS to be called champions.

#3. House of Black - Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews

Despite their limited television time, the House of Black are still undefeated in trios competition. Malakai Black has always talked about his House going after all the gold since joining forces with Brody King and Buddy Matthews, but that has not come to fruition thus far.

The former NXT Champion failed in his pursuit of the All-Atlantic Championship, while Brody King lost his shot against AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley. Perhaps the faction should focus on their strengths and dominate the tag division.

They are three supremely talented individuals who work well together in the ring and excel in delivering engaging promos for the audience. The Trios Championship seems like the perfect next destination for the House.

As heel champions, they are also the perfect antagonists for all the babyface teams in the division.

#2. Blackpool Combat Club - AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley, ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson, and Wheeler Yuta

The formation of the Blackpool Combat Club has been one of the best storylines in wrestling so far this year. The initial rivalry between Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley took an unexpected twist when the American Dragon proposed joining forces instead.

Their clash at Revolution 2022 hinted at the undeniable chemistry between the two, which led to William Regal's debut in All Elite Wrestling. With their mentor in tow, the Blackpool Combat Club set out on its mission to scout the future of business.

Yuta's initiation into the group was not a bed of roses. The young star had to suffer at the hands of his more experienced contemporaries but eventually earned their respect and was accepted into the faction.

When Danielson was struck with injury ahead of Forbidden Door, his replacement turned out to be former WWE Superstar Claudio Castagnoli. With the Swiss Superman joining their ranks, the BCC is now one of the most formidable factions in the company.

If potential contenders for the AEW World Trios Championship were judged by star power alone, the Blackpool Combat Club could easily rise to the top.

#1. The Elite - Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks

Long before they were the EVPs of All Elite Wrestling, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks delivered some of the best six-man bouts in wrestling history, whether in New Japan Pro Wrestling or Ring of Honor.

There is a reason why Tony Khan wanted to wait until The Cleaner's return from injury before pulling the trigger on setting up a Trios division. The Elite personifies six-man tag team wrestling.

The Best Bout Machine has been absent since losing the world championship to Hangman Page at Full Gear 2021. But with reports claiming that his return is imminent, the plan might be to crown them as the first AEW Trios Champions. That, of course, would be if Adam Cole & reDRagon doesn't return as well to spoil the party.

