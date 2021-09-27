5 Surprising Moments from AEW Grand Slam Week

It's safe to say that Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega are pretty good at professional wrestling after the events of AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, as they put on an instant classic on Wednesday.

AEW Grand Slam was one of the biggest shows in the young company’s history . The largest crowd ever in New York was rewarded with two impressive shows in Dynamite and Rampage. Fans got to see several fun tag team matches, a solid AEW Women’s Championship match, and CM Punk's first television match in seven years.

Plus, a brutal Lights Out main event on AEW Rampage finished off the unforgettable two-night show. The hope is that All Elite Wrestling can continue its great momentum through the fall and winter months, as they are certainly riding a hot streak recently.

As some fans try to figure out why Danielson and Omega enjoy taking chops so much, let's instead focus on the top five most surprising moments of AEW Grand Slam.

#5 Hobbs impresses in defeat at AEW Grand Slam

CM Punk hypes the crowd up to begin AEW Grand Slam week.

Powerhouse Hobbs is only 30 years old, and he has certainly improved a lot since he joined Team Taz in 2020. Still, it was quite surprising to see Hobbs get the honor of wrestling CM Punk in Punk’s first televised match in seven years. Could Hobbs hold his own with one of the best wrestlers in the world at AEW Grand Slam? The answer seems to be a resounding yes.

CM Punk wrestled a smart technical style, as he used a lot of kicks and submissions holds in the nearly fourteen-minute match. On the other hand, Hobbs relied on power moves to overwhelm his veteran opponent. In one scary moment, Punk hit a hurricanrana, and Hobbs landed on his head. But Hobbs recovered, so the match progressed toward an interesting finish.

Hook tried to interfere in the match, but Hobbs accidentally knocked him down. This distraction allowed Punk to hit the GTS for the victory. The two stars put on a good match, and the ending allowed Hobbs to look strong in defeat. While it was surprising to see him get Punk’s first televised match back, he is set up to succeed moving forward after his performance at AEW Grand Slam.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Colin Tessier