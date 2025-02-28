7 bold predictions for AEW in March 2025

AEW has a reputation for consistently delivering on their pay-per-view events. Naturally, viewers are excited for this year's edition of Revolution, set to air from Los Angeles, next month. The company has been firing on all cylinders lately, producing action-packed weekly television shows to lay the groundwork for the upcoming event, featuring top stars performing in front of a reliably enthusiastic crowd.

Ad

This does not imply, however, that recent All Elite programming has been entirely flawless (as attested by the less-than-stellar ratings drawn by Dynamite and Collision), and the Tony Khan-led promotion may have to implement some bold booking decisions in order to keep its momentum going.

Let us explore seven such moves that the company could make this coming month.

#1. Jon Moxley 'Copes' poorly: Adam Copeland dethrones The One True King at AEW Revolution

Uncertainty is the prevailing sentiment as far as the AEW World Title picture is concerned, with a massive chunk of fans seemingly eager to see Jon Moxley lose the belt and for the story of The Death Riders to conclude for the time being. Seeing how Adam Copeland took out PAC last week and then took out Claudio Castagnoli and Marina Shafir (with an assist from Jay White and Willow Nightingale) on the latest episode of Dynamite, it seems like the walls are closing in around The One True King ahead of Revolution 2025.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The AEW fanbase has been clamoring for a so-called pivot in the World Championship storyline for weeks now. The company could oblige by having Cope defeat Moxley in their imminent World Title match at the upcoming PPV. This, of course, would stray from the expected trajectory, which, it is believed, may culminate in Darby Allin dethroning Mox after making his comeback. However, The Rated-R Superstar being the one to unseat Moxley does not require Allin to ignore his issues with The Death Riders and their leader.

Ad

#2. Hangman Page continues feuding with MJF and embarks on another World Title quest

For a long time now, viewers of All Elite Wrestling have been pushing for Adam Page to be crowned World Champion of the company once again. Notably, The Cowboy's Revolution 2025 opponent, MJF, revealed earlier that he was aiming to reclaim his prized "Triple B" as well.

Ad

Considering how important the two stars have been for AEW's success so far, the promotion may be well-advised in extending their feud past their March 9 showdown.

Hangman Page (left) / MJF (right) [Image Credits: AEW's YouTube channel]

All Elite Wrestling could, therefore, book Friedman to defeat Page at Revolution through illegal heel tactics, prompting The Hangman to demand another shot at The Wolf of Wrestling, perhaps at Dynasty 2025, where he could beat MJF definitively and advance closer to an AEW World Title shot. The company could also continue laying the groundwork for revisiting Page's rivalry with his other arch-nemesis - Swerve Strickland.

Ad

#3. Swerve's House once again - Swerve Strickland begins his climb back to the top

Swerve Strickland made it clear to Ricochet this week that he was not through with the latter, dissatisfied with the controversial ending of their singles match earlier this month. The Future of Flight continued to refuse offers to face The Realest again until the latter's manager, Prince Nana, revealed that their next bout would award the winner a shot at the All Elite World Title, prompting Ricochet to accept the match for Revolution 2025.

Ad

Swerve was a key player for All Elite Wrestling throughout 2024, and the company could concede to popular demand and begin pushing Strickland back to the top of the card. This could start at Revolution, with The New Flavor beating Ricochet and retrieving Prince Nana's Embassy robe from him. He could then feud with whoever holds the AEW World Championship after the PPV - rekindle his rivalry with Jon Moxley from 2023 or initiate a never-seen-before program with Adam Copeland.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Strickland could go on to repeat history at Dynasty 2025 by defeating a former WWE superstar for the Jacksonville-based company's top prize (like he did in 2024 when he defeated Samoa Joe), by dethroning either Mox or Cope. He could alternatively find himself face-to-face with old rival Christian Cage, if the latter decides to cash in his contract on either Moxley or Copeland at Revolution.

#4. Kenny Omega becomes International Champion; potential reunion with The Elite

Kenny Omega will look to continue avenging his losses to Konosuke Takeshita from 2023 when they go toe-to-toe at Revolution 2025 for the International Championship. The Cleaner managed to pin The Alpha during a tag team match at Grand Slam Australia, securing himself a title shot at the PPV in the process.

Ad

Despite having returned from a life-threatening illness, Omega has shown no signs of slowing down, and AEW could position him as a top name once again by booking him to beat Takeshita at the Crypto.com arena. Interestingly, when he came back at Worlds End 2024, he teased resuming his legendary rivalry with Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada, leading to rumors that the two may face off at All In Texas.

Kazuchika Okada (left) / Kenny Omega (right) [Image Credits: AEW's X profile and YouTube channel]

All Elite Wrestling could generate even more interest in this guaranteed classic by making the bout a title-unification or winner-takes-all match. To that end, AEW could go back to Omega's unfinished business with The Elite, the faction of which Kenny was a part, until he was "fired" by The Young Bucks and replaced by The Rainmaker last year. Such an angle could witness either the imminent reunion or the continuation of hostilities between the All Elite EVPs next month.

Ad

#5. Mayhem ensues in the TNT Title scene - Wardlow makes his destructive return

For the past several weeks, Daniel Garcia has been locked in a competitive program with members of The Undisputed Kingdom, squaring off against the latter in several recent multi-person matches. After pinning The Red Death this week on Dynamite, Adam Cole earned an opportunity to challenge for Garcia's TNT Championship, set for AEW Collision this Saturday. While either of the two could walk out victorious, the winner could afterward be confronted and/or annihilated by the returning Wardlow.

Ad

The War Dog has been out of action since he failed to defeat Samoa Joe and bring the AEW World Title to Adam Cole and The Undisputed Kingdom at Dynamite: Big Business 2024. The faction seems to have left Wardlow behind in kayfabe, and the latter could draw from the resulting (storyline) resentment to ambush the winner of Cole vs Garcia - or perhaps he could attack both, albeit targeting his former stable-mates in particular.

Ad

Mr. Mayhem is also a former TNT Champion, and thus has feasible reasons to be featured in feuds with both the current title-holder and contender.

#6. Britt Baker returns to put the women's division on notice

Britt Baker has been absent from All Elite programming since November of last year. Although reports indicate that The DMD is simply taking some time off, her status in the company has been a topic of much debate lately in light of recent stories regarding her negative backstage reputation.

Ad

Baker still has time left on her current deal and could be brought back to television sooner rather than later. Revolution 2025 could be the stage where The Doctor returns to AEW, but this time around, as a heel. She could accomplish this in any number of ways - most easily, by attacking Toni Storm after her Women's World Title defense against Mariah May.

Alternatively, Britt could come back to take out Jamie Hayter during or after the latter's own return, to send a message to the locker-room at the expense of her former ally, and launch a new storyline for her character.

Ad

#7. CEO vs Overlord - Athena comes for Mercedes Mone

Ever since Mercedes Mone debuted in AEW at Dynamite: Big Business last year, fans of the promotion have been keenly anticipating a prospective bout between the erstwhile Sasha Banks and Athena. Both women have expressed their interest in facing each other on social media and in interviews, and it appears that they may be on a collision course now.

Ad

This week on Dynamite, Mone ran into The Minion Overlord's protege, ROH up-and-comer Billie Starkz. The TBS Champion had a rather hostile exchange with Starkz, which Athena soon responded to on X/Twitter. Mone fired back at Athena herself, with all signs indicating that the two former WWE superstars could soon lock horns.

Expand Tweet

Athena could, therefore, confront Mercedes Mone after her TBS Title defense against Momo Watanabe at Revolution 2025. This could prompt the CEO to challenge the "Forever" ROH Women's World Champion for her title and add the latter to her growing collection. The Fallen Goddess could, in turn, upset Mone, retaining the title and handing the latter her first loss since 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback