7 stars who left AEW within the first four months of 2025

AEW is continuing to grow its brand and shake up its roster as it rolls towards its next major events, Double or Nothing 2025 and All In: Texas. The increasing star power boasted by the company has led to international inroads over the past couple of years, not to mention improved performances in viewership ratings.

Ad

While the promotion has added several new faces lately, and could soon confirm further exciting acquisitions, it has also witnessed the departure of some of its talent, including a few significant names. Let us look at seven such wrestlers who have left All Elite Wrestling as of April 2025.

#1: Former AEW International Champion Rey Fenix

Rey Fenix made headlines last year when he shared a number of since-deleted tweets alleging mistreatment and communications breakdown in All Elite Wrestling. This followed on the heels of reports that the promotion had added injury time to the masked luchador's contract, thereby extending it, amidst rumors of his WWE move alongside his brother Penta.

Ad

Trending

The latter's deal with AEW expired around this past December, and he made his debut on Monday Night RAW debut soon afterward in January. Sometime later, it was reported that All Elite Wrestling had begun negotiating Fenix's release, and in March, it was claimed that the 34-year-old was officially a free agent.

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE began airing vignettes teasing Fenix's arrival on Smackdown that same month, and the high-flyer finally made his debut on the April 4 edition of the Friday-night show, successfully defeating Nathan Frazier.

#2: Former AEW TNT Champion Miro

Viewers of All Elite Wrestling had for some time been clamoring for Miro, who had disappeared from programming after his win over Andrade El Idolo at Worlds End 2023. The Redeemer did not return to the ring for the entirety of 2024, and last September a report emerged claiming that the Bulgarian had requested the Jacksonville-based promotion to grant him his release, although it was denied at the time.

Ad

Much speculation followed in the aftermath of the report, with rumors floating of the former TNT Champion's disagreements with AEW's creative team. Miro continued to be left out of All Elite TV for the next several months until news broke this February that the 39-year-old had mutually agreed to part ways with the company.

Notably, it was reported earlier this month that The Bulgarian Brute had signed with WWE, his former workplace.

Ad

#3: Former AEW World Trios Champion Malakai Black

Malakai Black embraced Adam Cole in an uncharacteristic show of respect after their November 6, 2024 match on Dynamite, reigniting conjecture of his prospective departure. The Dutch striker did compete in a few multi-person matches after that and even teamed with Brody King to challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Title at Full Gear, albeit unsuccessfully. However, this would seemingly be his last showing for the promotion.

Ad

From around the start of this year, All Elite Wrestling began to shift Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart away from the House of Black brand. The trio were repackaged as The Hounds of Hell in January. The following month, it was reported that Malakai Black's contract with the company had run out, bringing his near-four-year-long tenure to an end.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The enigmatic superstar could be WWE-bound, judging by the promotion's recent vignettes.

#4: Former AEW World Tag Team Champion Ricky Saints (formerly Ricky Starks)

Ricky Starks was not booked on AEW programming since he and Big Bill failed to advance in the 2024 World Tag Team Title tournament in March. The Absolute eventually returned to wrestling on the independent scene amidst widespread speculations regarding his status in the Tony Khan-led company.

Ad

Rumors suggested that the All Elite Creative Head had not been using Starks due to the belief that the star would be jumping ship to WWE after his contract expired.

The former World Tag Team Champion had reportedly asked for his release previously, although it had not been granted. Earlier this February, it was revealed that Starks' profile had been removed from the All Elite roster page, following which it was claimed that Stroke Daddy was gone from the promotion.

Ad

Starks wasted little time and debuted on WWE NXT that same month, adopting the new ring name Ricky Saints. The Louisiana native recently won his first belt on the brand, dethroning another ex-AEW name, Shawn Spears.

#5: Former AEW Women's World Champion Saraya

Saraya has not competed in a match since Dynamite: Title Tuesday this past October, where she unsuccessfully tried to earn a shot at the AEW Women's World Title by winning a four-way match. The Unproblematic Icon revealed in an interview the following month that she had taken time off from the company to focus on her non-wrestling projects, including her recently released memoir.

Ad

However, on her newly-announced podcast Rulebreakers with Saraya, The Anti-Diva revealed in March that she was leaving All Elite Wrestling, claiming that she made her exit as she felt that the company's women's division has no room for her at the moment. Saraya has spoken of Tony Khan in glowing terms since her departure and has not ruled out an All Elite return.

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, she has also been open about her interest in a potential WWE comeback.

#6: "Zodiac" Zak Knight

Zak Knight, Saraya's brother, had made appearances in All Elite Wrestling in 2022 and in 2023 alongside his sister and their family, the Knights, albeit in a non-wrestling capacity. Starting from December 2023, The Zodiac began working for the company and its sister promotion, ROH, for a while. He joined Saraya in The Outcasts and feuded with Angelo Parker as part of his sibling's rivalry with Ruby Soho.

Ad

Knight defeated Cool Hand Ang on the April 12, 2024 edition of Rampage - however, he would not be featured on the promotion's live television shows again, though he did wrestle several dark matches on Dynamite and Collision last year. Since last August, the 33-year-old has been competing in the UK and Germany, and in March this year, it was revealed that All Elite Wrestling had not renewed Knight's contract, concluding his time in the company.

Ad

#7: "Legit" Leyla Hirsch

Leyla Hirsch made her AEW debut in 2020 on its YouTube show Dark in a losing effort against Hikaru Shida. The Russian grappler was signed by the company the next year and was soon pitted against many of the company's up-and-coming as well as established talent. After returning from a torn ACL in 2023, Leyla was booked primarily in Ring of Honor, where she continued to hone her craft.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Hirsch did make sporadic appearances on All Elite TV, facing the likes of Julia Hart, Skye Blue, and Mariah May last year. However, her deal with the company expired in February, bringing her run in All Elite Wrestling and in ROH to a close. The "Legit" star has since addressed her "frustrations" with the promotion prior to her departure, albeit clarifying that she did not have any regrets over her time there.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Mukherjee Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.



To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.



Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.



As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.



Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction. Know More